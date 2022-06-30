ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man arrested for driving without license, marijuana possession after leaving Massachusetts court

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. (WWLP) – After a scheduled court case for charges of driving without a license and possession of a large amount of marijuana, a Maine man was arrested shortly after leaving the courthouse for the same charges.

Two Connecticut men charged in Ludlow marijuana growing operation

State Police Trooper Michael Provost was in court for several cases, including one where 42-year-ol Yves Duboc of Biddeford, Maine was in Newburyport District Court in Massachusetts for charges of driving without a license and marijuana possession over one pound. Duboc’s license is currently suspended and following the court proceeding, he was released on his own recognizance on the condition he does not drive until he is properly licensed.

As Trooper Provost was leaving the courthouse, he saw Duboc get into the driver seat of a Toyota SUV with a Florida registration and drove away. Provost got into his cruiser and pulled the vehicle over.

Duboc was arrested again for operating without a license. During an inventory check of the vehicle, the Trooper found zip lock baggies, a bong, two large vacuum-sealed bags, two duffel bags filled with marijuana, five large jars of extract of THC, and a large roll of $20 bills secured with a rubber band. In total, more than 70 pounds of marijuana and 20 pounds of THC extract were seized from the vehicle.

Duboc was charged with similar charges he was in court for, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and trafficking in marijuana.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

