We Guessed Stranger Things Characters' Starbucks Orders To Inspire Your Next Coffee Run

Get your sparklers ready, because it's just about time to celebrate the stars and stripes. For some of us, summer is the sweetest time of the year – almost as sweet as apple pie. We pack up our cars, head down to the beach with our summer crew, and end almost every day with an ice cream cone. Especially after such a long semester or busy week at work, you live for the weekends and being able to let loose and have fun in the sun. You're probably planning where you’ll be and who you’ll invite to watch the Fourth of July fireworks show. Wherever your summer adventures take you, make sure to document the moments that sparkle most, and post photos on Instagram with Fourth of July captions with friends that are perfect for showing off your red-white-and-crew.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO