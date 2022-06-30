ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

We Guessed Stranger Things Characters' Starbucks Orders To Inspire Your Next Coffee Run

Elite Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNancy’s order is *chef’s kiss*. There may not be a Starbucks in Hawkins, but who’s to say a portal to a...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elite Daily

Carvel’s New Brookie Ice Cream Is What Dessert Dreams Are Made Of

Cookie dough is kind of having a moment right now. From Twix’s cookie dough flavor bars to Krispy Kreme’s Twix Cookie Bar doughnuts, it’s totally on trend. Now, Carvel is changing the soft serve game with a brookie flavor that’s half brownie batter and half chocolate chip cookie dough ice cream. The brownie-meets-cookie moment on June 27 also brought two new flavors of brownie batter and chocolate chip cookie dough to the menu. Here are all the deets on the brookie mashup of treats.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

Spend your July 4 watching this animated Netflix movie that raunchily skewers history

July 4 is one of those holidays that’s perfect for getting together with family and friends, enjoying a cookout, relaxing at home thanks to time off from work — and enjoying a carefree Netflix binge session. If you’re looking for something to stream later today, in fact, it might be worth checking out a Netflix movie that you might have missed when it debuted last year and which tackles an American origin story.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Cold Brew#Food Drink#Starcourt Mall
Elite Daily

Here's Everything To Know About Selling Sunset Season 7 So Far

Selling Sunset has quickly become one of Netflix’s most popular reality TV shows. The mix of luxury real estate, outrageous fashion, and bonkers drama keeps fans wanting more. And fans are in luck, because Netflix has renewed Selling Sunset through Season 7. Although it’s a long way’s off still, here’s everything to know about the upcoming seventh season of this raucous reality show.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

45 Fourth Of July Captions With Friends For Your Red, White, And Crew Pics

Get your sparklers ready, because it's just about time to celebrate the stars and stripes. For some of us, summer is the sweetest time of the year – almost as sweet as apple pie. We pack up our cars, head down to the beach with our summer crew, and end almost every day with an ice cream cone. Especially after such a long semester or busy week at work, you live for the weekends and being able to let loose and have fun in the sun. You're probably planning where you’ll be and who you’ll invite to watch the Fourth of July fireworks show. Wherever your summer adventures take you, make sure to document the moments that sparkle most, and post photos on Instagram with Fourth of July captions with friends that are perfect for showing off your red-white-and-crew.
CELEBRATIONS
Elite Daily

Lindsay Lohan's New Commercial Is Packed With Jokes For Mean Girls Fans

Lindsay Lohan brought back all the best lines from one of her most iconic movies for her latest project. The actor stars in a new TV spot for Allbirds, and the commercial pays tribute to a movie you know and love: Mean Girls. Lindsay Lohan’s Allbirds commercial has so many Mean Girls jokes that cheekily reference the teen comedy. OG fans of the 2004 movie certainly won’t want to miss out on this ad.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

40 Fourth Of July Captions For Sparklers Pics That’ll Shine Bright On Your Feed

Every year, you can't help but fall more in love with the fireworks and festivities that come with celebrating the Fourth of July. Sparks are flying (literally), and the whole sky is lit up for all to swoon over. If that doesn't sound like the beginning of an enchanting fairy tale, then I don't know what does. It's incredible to consider how many people will be looking up to the sky, and when they look down at their phones, you'll be lighting up their feed with Fourth of July sparklers captions for Instagram.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Elite Daily

Jack Harlow's New KFC Merch Will Add Some Spice To Your Wardrobe

The KFC Jack Harlow Meal has been all the rage with fast food fans this summer, and now you can pair your tasty bites with some sweet merch. Yep, you heard that right — KFC partnered with Jack Harlow to unveil new branded merch that’ll seriously upgrade your daily wardrobe, including hats, hoodies, and tees. Here’s where to buy Jack Harlow’s KFC merch for a spicy fit.
APPAREL
Elite Daily

40 Fourth of July Captions To Use For Your Lit Instagram Pics

Fire up the grill, turn up the music, and get lit, because America’s birthday is here. This Fourth of July, sparkle all night and day with your independence-bae or red-white-and-crew and celebrate what makes the U.S. great — all of us. Whether you’re serving up hot dogs or spilling revolutionary tea with your besties on July 4, you’ll want to capture your patriotic summer memories. Snap a photo and show how you throw a birthday bash for Uncle Sam with these 40 Fourth of July 2022 captions for Instagram.
INTERNET
Elite Daily

Amazon Released These Amazing Early Prime Day Deals & They Won't Last Long

The most exciting sales event of the year (aka Amazon Prime Day) is right around the corner. Kicking off on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, and running through Wednesday, July 13, 2022, this can’t-miss event will feature shockingly good prices on many products, including home essentials, fashion finds, tech gear, and everything imaginable in-between.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

35 Captions For Fourth Of July Fireworks That Are Set To Sparkle

Let's get real here: coming up with a captivating Instagram caption is a struggle at times, especially on holidays. As silly as it may sound, it can be tricky to make your post stand out among the (literal) thousands of other feeds that are just as ~aesthetically pleasing~ as your own. And with Independence Day right around the corner, non-clichéd, clever Instagram captions for Fourth of July fireworks can be difficult to come by.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

2022 Is The Year Of The YA Book Adaptation

First kisses, first loves, and first supernatural encounters... The YA genre has a little something for everyone. No matter how old you are, whether you’re the same age as the characters or well into adulthood, the coming-of-age stories in YA books provide something for everyone. In fact, the only thing better than a good YA book is a good YA book-to-screen adaptation. Luckily, 2022 is filled with enough YA book adaptations to keep fans busy all year long.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy