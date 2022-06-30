Improve your crafting skills at McClintock Woodworking

FAYETTEVILLE — Bixby (Okla.) three-star athlete Dylan Hasz has committed to Arkansas where he will join his brother tight end Luke Hasz. Hasz, 5-11, 180, officially visited Arkansas this past weekend. He was offered by Arkansas on June 2 and will likely play in the secondary. He is pleased to continue to be able to play with his brother.

