ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Improve your crafting skills at McClintock Woodworking

By Jason Suel
nwahomepage.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Good Day NWA team loves to try new things...

www.nwahomepage.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Dylan Hasz Joins Brother at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE — Bixby (Okla.) three-star athlete Dylan Hasz has committed to Arkansas where he will join his brother tight end Luke Hasz. Hasz, 5-11, 180, officially visited Arkansas this past weekend. He was offered by Arkansas on June 2 and will likely play in the secondary. He is pleased to continue to be able to play with his brother.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Adds Safety TJ Metcalf

FAYETTEVILLE — Pinson Valley (Ala.) three-star safety TJ Metcalf has committed to Arkansas. Metcalf, 6-1, 185, went public with his commitment on Friday. Metcalf had 24 offers and chose the Hogs over Penn State, Ole Miss and Jackson State. They were the others as he released a Final 4 on June 29.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy