Improve your crafting skills at McClintock Woodworking

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Pig Trail Nations CJ Maclin and Kevin Mcpherson talk pro Hogs taking part in NBA Summer League; Mason Jones, JD Notae, Moses Moody, and more former Razorbacks. They also talk about practice setting and expectations for the 2022-23 season.
FAYETTEVILLE — Bixby (Okla.) three-star athlete Dylan Hasz has committed to Arkansas where he will join his brother tight end Luke Hasz. Hasz, 5-11, 180, officially visited Arkansas this past weekend. He was offered by Arkansas on June 2 and will likely play in the secondary. He is pleased to continue to be able to play with his brother.
FAYETTEVILLE — Pinson Valley (Ala.) three-star safety TJ Metcalf has committed to Arkansas. Metcalf, 6-1, 185, went public with his commitment on Friday. Metcalf had 24 offers and chose the Hogs over Penn State, Ole Miss and Jackson State. They were the others as he released a Final 4 on June 29.
