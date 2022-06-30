Wimbledon 2022: Watch the moment Katie Boulter beats Karolina Pliskova.

Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match. While Kyrgios advanced in entertaining fashion, both players have been fined. Kyrgios has been hit with a $4,000 fine for "audible obscenity," as he was hit with a violation during the match. Tsitsipas, meanwhile,...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Wimbledon marked 100 years of its Centre Court on Sunday with a musical celebration and a parade of former champions. Eight-time men's champion Roger Federer, who is not playing...
Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Venus Williams and Jamie Murray took their first step as a pairing into the "brutal world" of doubles tennis with an opening victory in the mixed event at Wimbledon.
An exhibition exploring the life of the last emperor of the Punjab, who made his home in Norfolk after being exiled from India, is set to open. Maharajah Duleep Singh bought the Elveden Estate, near Thetford, more than 150 years ago. Family artefacts from the Peter Bance Collection have been...
Warning: This story contains some descriptions of sexual assault. Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw says she was raped and sexually assaulted by three different men involved in Dutch football. The 59-year-old, who played for the Netherlands and managed them for six years, has been the Irish boss since 2019.
Riders and staff at Belgium's Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team have expressed concerns they could catch Covid-19 after two more staff members tested positive. Fabio Jakobsen won Saturday's sprint to Nyborg, and team-mate Yves Lampaert claimed the yellow jersey in stage one. But Lampaert said he was afraid he could have...
Before India's squad for the 2014 Under-19 cricket World Cup left Bangalore, Naushad Khan had come down to the city to meet his son. Sarfaraz Khan had found a spot as a batter in the 15-man squad alongside the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav. The side was coached by Bharat Arun, who would later become the architect of India's fast-bowling revolution.
