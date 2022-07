A Chicago police officer was hurt after someone threw an object and shattered the window of the patrol car she was in early Sunday in Archer Heights on the Southwest Side. Officers were responding to a call in the 4300 block of South Pulaski Road just after 3 a.m. when someone from a crowd threw an object at an officer’s patrol vehicle, shattering her window, police said. She suffered lacerations to her head, neck and body, authorities said.

