Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kennewick metro area

• The two Yakima Walmart locations will be adding gas stations and convenience stores. City of Yakima officials issued building permits on May 9 for a new fuel station canopy and new convenience store for the Walmart at 6570 W. Nob Hill Blvd., and for a new fuel station canopy, new convenience store and kiosk for the Walmart at 1600 E. Chestnut Ave.
PASCO, Wa. — After three decades, work is coming to a close at one of the largest landfill cleanups in Washington state. On Wednesday, the Washington Department of Ecology celebrated removal of more than 35,000 drums of industrial waste from the Pasco Sanitary Landfill Superfund site — a significant milestone in the environmental cleanup at the site, now in its third decade.
GRANDVIEW, Wash. - A Dollar Tree off Grandview up in flames around 3:00 a.m. Monday morning. The Grand view Police Department were first to arrive on scene followed by West Benton Fire, who was arriving from another fire earlier. A car was seen leaving the scene, however there's no description...
Tomorrow morning marks the start of Richland’s first Saturday Market. Marketing Director, Chad Murphy, has lived in Richland his entire life and tells us he’s thrilled to bring more action to the community. On the corner of Williams and Stevens in Richland, Murphy noticed there was a huge...
Looking for some summer fun? There's a hidden gem in the Tri-Cities that I just discovered. My wife is much more of an outdoors nut than I am but I'd try something cool like this gym I just discovered. Located in Richland at 1965 Fowler Street, The Rock Shop is...
RICHLAND, Wash. — One person was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center following a single-car crash near the city limits of Richland around 8:17 a.m. on July 4. The 52-year-old female driver from West Richland was headed east on SR 240 near milepost 34 when she left the roadway and hit an embankment.
PROSSER, Wash. — Four people were hospitalized following a rollover car accident just within the Prosser city limits early on Sunday morning in what Washington State Patrol (WSP) marked as a DUI accident. According to a press memo issued by State Troopers, the crash was reported at 2:54 a.m....
OLYMPIA – With sockeye salmon returning to the Columbia River in numbers well above the preseason forecast, fishery managers announced Thursday that sockeye fishing will open from the Astoria-Megler Bridge on the lower river to the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco, and daily limits increase from there to Chief Joseph Dam near Bridgeport on the upper river.
GRANDVIEW, Wash. — Crews are dealing with multiple suspicious fires in the Grandview area Monday morning, July 4th. Benton County Sheriff’s Office shared photos on social media of what they were dealing with. The post says deputies have been assisting Grandview Police Department since 3 a.m. Yakima County...
A longtime Tri-Cities educator is stepping up to lead Hanford High School next school year. Mike Johnson, currently a principal at Delta High School in Pasco, was announced Friday as the newest principal of the 2,000-student school. “The opportunity to return and be part of the ongoing legacy of excellence...
(Pasco, WA) -- A kitten was rescued from a tricky situation after a concerned apartment resident called the Pasco fire department over the weekend. Responders arrived to find that the feline had climbed into a 3 inch pvc pipe that was 6 feet deep. So, the station 84 staff dug a hole, then extricated the cat from the pipe and provided supplemental oxygen.
RICHLAND, Wash. - The 4th of July weekend is here and West Richland Police Department wants to remind people to use fireworks legally, properly and wisely. Every city is different, and they're not legal in some cities. Fireworks are not legal in Kennewick or Prosser. Here are some of the...
Thousands of people are expected to flood the grounds of Walla Walla Point Park this Monday for the return of the 4th of July fireworks celebration. The Columbia River, however, has already literally flooded part of the park in advance of Independence Day - and Kelley Kennedy of Impact Events says that's prompted some changes to the staging location for this year's pyrotechnics.
OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) said sockeye salmon fishing expands on the Columbia River because numbers are much higher than predicted this year. “We’ll continue monitoring the return closely to make sure we’re meeting our conservation goals, but we’re optimistic that there will be...
Action from the 87th annual Toppenish Rodeo Friday, July 1, 2022 in Toppenish, Wash.
Authorities identified 22-year-old Kody G Bruton, of Kennewick, and 56-year-old David O’ Brien, of Lewiston, Idaho, as the victims who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle wreck on Thursday in south Benton County. As per the initial information, the four-vehicle pile-up took place at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Highway 14,...
KENNEWICK, Wash. — State Troopers rushed to State Route 14 in Benton County this morning for a four-vehicle injury collision that involved a semi-truck, van, pickup truck and passenger car. According to a press memo issued by the Washington State Patrol (WSP), the accident was reported around 7:18 a.m....
