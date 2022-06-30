Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Kennewick metro area

Thousands of people are expected to flood the grounds of Walla Walla Point Park this Monday for the return of the 4th of July fireworks celebration. The Columbia River, however, has already literally flooded part of the park in advance of Independence Day - and Kelley Kennedy of Impact Events says that's prompted some changes to the staging location for this year's pyrotechnics.

WENATCHEE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO