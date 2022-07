Chalk it up to a 72-pound flathead swimming around in the Missouri River, but I've had catfish on the mind for the last 24 hours. Also swimming in my head is a trip I took with my father and some friends to Dubuque's very own Catfish Charlie's last month. It was my first experience at the seafood restaurant since moving to the area — and not my last.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO