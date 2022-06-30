ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Morphine prescriptions recalled, concerns of overdoses, withdrawals

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRcxy_0gQsJPLf00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) — The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of two lots of Morphine Sulfate tablets due to incorrect labeling, with concerns over possible overdoses or death.

Bryant Ranch Prepack, Inc. is voluntarily recalling one lot of Morphine Sulfate 30 mg Extended-Release tablets (Comprised of 10 bottles), and one lot of Morphine Sulfate 60 mg Extended-Release tablets (Comprised of 10 bottles).

You may soon have some medical debt wiped from your credit report: Here’s why

According to the Burbank, California company, the bottles were mislabeled. The bottles labeled as having 30 mg tablets actually contain 60 mg tablets, while the bottles labeled as 60 mg tablets have 30 mg tablets inside.

The FDA says the major concern is patients who were prescribed the 30 mg tablets are at risk for overdose or death, while another concern is patients prescribed 60 mg could experience withdrawal and untreated pain with the lower dosage.

To this date, the FDA says there have been no reports made of either of these events.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vZ6dY_0gQsJPLf00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YKZJW_0gQsJPLf00
Sen. Leahy, third in line to presidency, falls and breaks hip

Morphine Sulfate Extended-Release tablets are used to manage severe pain, the FDA states. The 30 mg tablets are round, purple-colored, film-coated tablets with “RD” and “71” written on one side and plain on the other side.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qn5Ba_0gQsJPLf00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ougJh_0gQsJPLf00

The 60 mg tablets are round, light orange-colored, film-coated tablets with “RD” and “72” written on one side and plain on the other side.

Bryant Ranch Prepack is notifying all of its distributors and customers by email, phone, and letter, along with arranging for the return of the affected products.

Ketanji Brown Jackson to be sworn in as Supreme Court justice: When to watch

Anyone that has the mislabeled products is advised to stop using and contact Bryant Ranch Prepack Inc. by email here or call 877-885-0882.

If you have experienced any adverse reactions after taking the above-listed medications, the FDA advises you to contact your primary care doctor or call 911 in the event of an immediate medical emergency.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Couple caught making 100’s of fake tags in their home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Police say a Frayser couple admitted to making fake drive-out tags out of their apartment after being caught red-handed with over two hundred fraudulent temporary license plates. Memphis police arrested Cory Walton and Erica Sanders on Wednesday after searching their apartment on Churchwood Lane inside the Renaissance At Steele Apartments on […]
BGR.com

Urgent health food recall: These plant-based crumbles are sending people to the hospital

Daily Harvest received about 470 reports of illness or adverse reactions connected to one of its products. The company is investigating the issue in cooperation with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But that also means Daily Harvest had to issue a recall for its French Lentil + Leek Crumbles. All product lots are part of the recall, so customers who have French Lentil + Leek Crumbles at home should avoid eating it at all costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
City
Burbank, CA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
Thrillist

Crab Meat Has Been Recalled in 4 States Due to Listeria

A crab meat recall has been declared, impacting four states across the southern US. Irvington Seafood has announced a recall on one-pound packages of its "Crabmeat: Jumbo, Lump, Finger, and Claw meat." The crab may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected during routine testing in May.
GEORGIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

General Mills recalls certain dipz products over Salmonella concerns

General Mills of Golden Valley, MN is recalling certain “dipz” Lunch Blox products because of potential Salmonella contamination. The products were distributed in California, Georgia, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas. Recalled products:. #Product DescriptionRecall NumberClassificationCode InformationProduct QuantityReason for Recall. 1dibz...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
BGR.com

Urgent tea recall: Drinking this tea can give you hepatitis, so check your pantry now

A few days ago, the FDA announced that fresh organic strawberries sold by FreshKampo and HEB might be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus (HAV). Those strawberries might not be available for sale anymore, but there are still some related issues that you need to be aware of. There might be other products in stores made with strawberries from FreshKampo and HEB. Like the Urban Remedy strawberry tea that’s the subject of a brand new recall.
HEALTH
Thrillist

This Dog Food Is Being Recalled from Walmart & Target Due to Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Freshpet Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot of one of its dog food products. The 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 is the product. It has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. The product is available at Walmart, Target, and more retail stores.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Overdose#Prescriptions#Medical Debt#Morphine Sulfate#Rd
BGR.com

Urgent aspirin, ibuprofen, & acetaminophen recall: 400,000 bottles a child safety risk

Aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen are common over-the-counter drugs that most people have around the house. The drugs can relieve pain and reduce fevers, among other things. Additionally, many people use these drugs to treat various other chronic health issues. But buyers should know there are four separate recall actions concerning various brands of aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.
HEALTH
Popculture

Rolls Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

PA Ross Ltd recently recalled Get Fresh at Home Petits Pains baked rolls after they were found to pose a hazard to consumers. The recall, shared by the UK's Food Standards Agency, was issued after it was determined the rolls may contain small pieces of metal, making the products unsafe to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Popculture

More Than 9,000 Pounds of Fish Gets Recalled

Thousands of pounds of fish have been recalled, but not because of typical contamination reasons. Yumei Foods USA on June 13 recalled more than 9,000 pounds of Siluriformes products. The fish products were imported from China, which, according to a release by U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), is considered to be a "country ineligible to export processed Siluriformes products to the United States."
AGRICULTURE
WebMD

More Jif Products Added to Salmonella Recall List

J.M. Smucker Company has now recalled multiple Jif brand peanut butter types, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat. The list of recalled products includes peanut butter cup ice cream, protein power snacks, peanut butter cups, chicken salad, and Walmart-branded fudge, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The recalled...
LEXINGTON, KY
WHNT News 19

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy