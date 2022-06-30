ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New operator to keep Black Forge Coffee House open in Allentown

By Tim Schooley
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Black Forge Coffee House isn’t going anywhere in Allentown, as a new operator is set to take over the E. Warrington mainstay.

After the original ownership announced in May that it was going to close as it expanded to a new location and roastery in McKees Rocks, a new owner is now set to take over and continue the original Allentown shop.

According to a release, Kelly Braden, who owns The Weeping Glass shop in Allentown as well as is founder of the Allentown Night Market, is now taking ownership of Black Forge Coffee House.

