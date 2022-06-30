ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTNH

Farmington police chief taking over as Avon’s top cop

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local police chief is switching suburbs after more than a decade in Farmington.

Paul Melanson, who spent 13 years with the Farmington Police Department, will take over as chief in Avon.

Melanson’s first day on the job is July 5.

He also served as an officer in West Hartford earlier in his career.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Woman turns herself in to Wilton police for larceny charges

WILTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Wilton police have stated that Merrin Accardi, 52, of Fairfield, CT, has turned herself in to police on an active arrest warrant. Police said that on Friday, Accardi turned herself in to Wilton police for being accused of obtaining money from a Wilton business through false pretenses. She was charged with […]
WILTON, CT
WTNH

Missing child in Bristol found: police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police issued a statement to the public saying they have found a missing child, Jared Beers, 12, from Bristol. Police stated that Beers went missing on July 4, and was an endangered runaway. They then found the missing child hours later. There has been no information given as to where […]
BRISTOL, CT
westernmassnews.com

Holyoke Police arrest Connecticut man for impersonating a police officer

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police arrested a man on Saturday for impersonating a police officer. According to Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty, officers responded to a disturbance on Cabot Street around 3:15 a.m. Police said that a citizen flagged down an officer to report that a man was bothering...
HOLYOKE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Farmington#Suburbs#Law Enforcement#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
NBC Connecticut

2 Bridgeport Men Killed in Crash on I-95 North in Milford

Two men from Bridgeport have died after a crash on Interstate 95 north in Milford last week. State police said a man from Pennsylvania was driving a Hyundai in the left lane ahead of a man from Milford who was driving a Volvo in the center lane on Thursday around 6:40 a.m. At the same time, a man from Bridgeport was driving a Lincoln in the left lane adjacent to the Hyundai.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

A five-year-old shot in New Haven Saturday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – (WTNH) — Police say a five-year-old was grazed by gunfire Saturday on Judith Terrace. Authorities said the 911 call came in around 11:04 p.m. The incident took place between Quinnipiac Ave and the dead-end, police say. When officers arrived they located a 26-year-old New Haven man who was struck by gunfire, […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Shelton police look into fatal motorcycle crash

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Shelton police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 8 late on Sunday afternoon. Officers said that the incident began when a car was traveling north on Route 8 near exit 12 in Shelton. A motorcycle was coming up behind the car in the right lane, and it crashed into the car’s rear end.
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Man Killed in Crash on Route 44 in Norfolk

A man from Torrington has died after a crash in Norfolk on Sunday afternoon. State police said 21-year-old Nicholas Ponzi, of Torrington, was traveling east on Route 44 around 4 p.m. when he went off of the road, hit a stone wall and landed sideways. Ponzi was transported to Winsted...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Police investigate untimely death in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Berlin Police Department is investigating an untimely death in the town Saturday morning. According to officials, police began an investigation around 9 a.m. on Deming Road after officers were patrolling the area and saw someone who was distraught. Police said a woman’s adult son found his mom dead inside the […]
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Phoenix man arrested on weapons charges in Waterbury

Waterbury, Conn. (WFSB) - The Waterbury Police Department Crime Prevention Unit was patrolling the area of Walnut Street due to complaints which included weapons and narcotics related offenses. During this time, officers observed a vehicle with several motor vehicle violations and conducted a motor vehicle stop. The driver of the...
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

East Haven police successfully find correct remains of 1975 cold case victim

HAMDEN, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in June 2022 when the cold case was revived. After failing the first time, authorities have successfully located the burial site of a nearly half-century-old homicide victim and have exhumed her body in hopes of identifying her. East Haven...
WTNH

Hartford firefighters respond to building blaze

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford firefighters said they battled an aggressive blaze at Sigourney Market on Ashley Street near Huntington Street on the Fourth of July. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Monday morning, and officials reported that people had heard explosions coming from the building just before crews arrived. One neighbor even […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norfolk police investigate fatal crash

NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) – Norfolk police said they responded to a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m. on Sunday, police stated that a motorcycle was traveling east on Route 44 in Norfolk, and the driver was seemingly attempting to make a right turn. For an unknown reason, they did not turn […]
NORFOLK, CT
WTNH

Hartford celebrates Independence Day on Sunday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The City of Hartford celebrated Fourth of July a day early on Sunday, with the first fireworks show in two years commemorating the holiday.   A sea of colors shined cross the Hartford sky, as both young and old looked up in awe.   Anticipation was high leading up to the […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Child Injured in Bike Accident in Cheshire

A child was injured in a bike accident in Cheshire on Saturday. Police said a 10-year-old boy was injured in an accident on his bike and no car was involved. Authorities described the injury as the brake lever impaling the boy's leg. It does not appear to be life-threatening. The...
CHESHIRE, CT
New Haven Independent

Boy, 5, Shot In Leg

A shooting sent a 5‑year-old boy and his 26-year-old father to the hospital. The shooting occurred Saturday just after 11 p.m. The father and son were shot in a backyard on Judith Terrace between Quinnipiac Avenue and a dead end. They were taken to the hospital, where the 26-year-old...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

New Haven Police Department warns of new scam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Police Department (NHPD) is warning residents of a phone scam, where a person calls posing as an NHPD officer. Police said the caller is telling residents they have missed a court date or jury duty and need to pay a fine. The New Haven Police Department wants […]
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy