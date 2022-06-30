Farmington police chief taking over as Avon’s top cop

AVON, Conn. (WTNH) — A local police chief is switching suburbs after more than a decade in Farmington.

Paul Melanson, who spent 13 years with the Farmington Police Department, will take over as chief in Avon.

Melanson’s first day on the job is July 5.

He also served as an officer in West Hartford earlier in his career.

