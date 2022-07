Kate Bush has criticised the large amounts of “poor quality” fake merch that is reportedly circulating.The English singer’s popularity has skyrocketed in the last few weeks, after her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” was featured heavily in the latest season of Stranger Things.After the Netflix series debuted, the song reached UK No 1 on 17 June. It has since remained at the top of the charts.Amid Bush’s revived fame, she has released a message on her official website, warning fans of “unofficial merchandise”.“I want to let you know about the amount of unofficial merchandise that’s out there,” she...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO