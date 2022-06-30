Only Murders in the Building Season 2 Has a ‘New Girl’ Connection That You Might’ve Missed

The God of Thunder returns for his fourth solo film, Thor: Love and Thunder, but his story extends far beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Join us for Thor: The Story So Far to find out how Thor went from a weird superhero with bleached eyebrows to the funniest Avenger. Thor: Love and Thunder takes us on Thor's fourth solo adventure. What can we expect for the Avengers' funniest member as he embarks on what's to come in Thor: Love and Thunder? Trailer footage featuring old friends and new makes for an unexpected path for Thor 4. Thor: Love and Thunder movie previews show Thor following Frigga's advice, but where does the "love and thunder" come in? Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor against Christian Bale in the villain role: the Marvel Cinematic Universe take on Gorr the God Butcher. Will the MCU follow the comics, or is Marvel Studios plotting a very different (goat-led) course? The God of Thunder is joined by his old friends Korg (Taika Waititi) and Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and someone who might confuse him...Mighty Thor. While most of the Avengers can be counted out, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) is up for solving the mystery of who is Gorr, and why does he have it out for "gods" in particular? While we already have an extremely good idea who "Lady Thor" is, we here at IGN are going to take you through the extended Thor movie history from the beginning past phase 4. How did the once love interest Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) get to where she stands in the latest film? How has Thor changed, and what's ahead? We delved through Disney + and MCU history through all the Thor movies, Avengers history, and the character-changing moments in Infinity War, Endgame, Ragnarok, The Dark World, and beyond as director Taika Waititi lays out the new and changing world of Thor.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO