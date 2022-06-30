ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Fallen Brothers Memorial Horseshoe Run & Swap Meet in Anniston

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sGelk_0gQsHAQQ00
Calhoun Journal

June 30, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9th will be the Fallen Brothers Memorial Horseshoe Run & Swap Meet. This event is hosted by the Event by Wingmen MC, Calhoun County at 3304 Alexandria Rd, Anniston, AL 36201 at 11:00 am. Join them on July 9, 2022 for the Fallen Brothers Memorial Horseshoe Run and Swap Meet. Registration starts at 11:00 am, kick stands up 12:00 pm. Everyone is invited to participate in all events. Motorcycle apparel, parts and accessories. Feel free to bring a table and items.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Art in the Garden in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Join pottery enthusiast and AM&G Educator Maryellyn Hawbaker as you can explore the art of pottery using molds, botanical impressions, and glazes. Create your own unique piece of functional art in this two-part Art in the Garden workshop. Part One includes a demonstration of how to form bowls using molds, a walk through the garden to find the perfect inspiration for your creation, and instruction on applying it to your bowl. l. During part two, you will complete your bowl with the application of glaze and then tour the beautiful gardens surrounding the Longleaf Event Center. Finished pieces will be available to pick up at the Anniston Museum of Natural History’s Visitor Services on Thursday, July 21. These events take place from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. (Part 1 – 7/7/22 and Part 2 – 7/14/22)
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Discovering the Library of Things at the Public Library of Anniston

Anniston, AL – Wednesday, July 6th at 2:00 pm will be a chance to discover all the valuable assets available in the Library of Things collection! Learn how to navigate the catalog and find the perfect thing you’re searching for. Learn the check out process, and how easy it is to use this amazing resource! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Animal Show Traveling for Multiple Shows in Anniston and Oxford

Anniston and Oxford, AL – The Anniston Museum Animal Show will be presented at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County on Thursday, July 7th at 10:00 am. Get to know some of the animals who call the museum home! Learn about their habitats, their personalities and more! On July 8th the show will also be presented at the Oxford Alabama Public Library at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm. Join the libraries and the Anniston Museum of Natural History as they continue celebrating the Summer Reading Program “Oceans of Possibilities” at both locations.
ANNISTON, AL
wbrc.com

Jacksonville woman killed in crash in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a woman was killed in a car crash on July 3. Authorities say 25-year-old Monica Nabers died when the car she was driving left the roadway, overturned, and hit a tree. This happened around 3:30 a.m. on Roy Webb Road, about one mile north of Talladega city.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
City
Anniston, AL
County
Calhoun County, AL
City
Alexandria, AL
Anniston, AL
Cars
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Sheriff Offers Free Firearms Training!

Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free firearms training class called BE ARMED! BE PREPARED! BE SAFE! The Citizen’s firearms class is used to instruct citizens on safety, use of force, and applicable laws. A range training will follow on an upcoming Saturday for attendees (date(s) to be announced). This event will be held at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horseshoe#Vehicles#Local Events Anniston#Homesubscribe
elmoreautauganews.com

Lindsay Fincher, of Wedowee, Crowned Miss Alabama 2022 at 100th Anniversary Event

Photo Courtesy of The Miss Alabama Program. Birmingham, AL – This Miss Alabama program held their 100th Anniversary event Saturday evening at the Wright Center on the Samford University campus. The exciting week of competition culminated with Lindsay Fincher, of Wedowee, being crowned Miss Alabama 2022 and winning the $15,000 cash scholarship that comes with the title.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

Let’s Glow Crazy! Family Dance in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, July 9th the Anniston Museums and Gardens is hosting Let’s Glow Crazy them this summer! Join us Saturday, July 9 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the Longleaf Event Center for a family-fun evening with good food, bad dance moves, crafts, and great memories! Wear your whitest or brightest outfit and accessorize with glow sticks to embrace your inner firefly. When you need a break from dancing, venture outside and explore the gardens alongside the lightning bugs.
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

22-year-old killed in Sylacauga shooting

According to Sylacauga Police, Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith was shot while sitting in his car near his home on S. Main Avenue. Witnesses told police the shooter approached the vehicle and shot Fluker-Smith around 11:00 p.m.
SYLACAUGA, AL
Calhoun Journal

Summer Fest in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9th will be a Summer Fest at Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery. They will have vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities, a photographer on site, and more! Don’t miss the fun, right here in Calhoun County! They will have plenty of “cool” activities to beat the heat, including their air conditioned retail store and barn-enclosed garden center.Creekside Farm Aquaoinics and Nursery is a family run farm specializing in vegetables, flowering plants, microgreens, and perennials. Their edible products are raised in aquaponics conditions with only natural fertilizers. They are located at 4128 Choctaw Street, Anniston, AL. There will also be pony rides.
ANNISTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Calhoun Journal

Missing Child in Weaver

Weaver, AL – Chris Edge is making a plea for any help locating his missing son who ran away Thursday night. The missing child’s name is Christian and he goes by the nickname “Chicken”. He is approximately 5’10” and 120lbs and he is 17 years old. A police report has been made with the Weaver Police Departmnet. If anyone has any information please contact WPD at (256) 820-0530 or contact his father at 256-283-2702.
WEAVER, AL
hooversun.com

Metro Roundup: New Vestavia Hills development coming on U.S. 31

After years of changing hands and sitting empty, the large lot on the southern end of U.S. 31 in Vestavia Hills is set to be turned into a large commercial development. The former Motor Lodge property is now owned by Ward Neely, who is working with local developer John Michael Bodnar and the city to turn the property into a home for multiple tenants, which will include retail, restaurant and service industries, said Vestavia Hills City Manager Jeff Downes.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Prepares for the Annual Freedom Festival on July 4th with All Day Events

Oxford, AL – The Fourth of July events start early in the City of Oxford. Held at the Oxford Lake Park and Oxford Civic Center there are events happening all day on Monday the 4th. &nbsp;The Around the lake Rambe starts at 8:00 am.&nbsp;*For senior adults – walk and get a ribbon.&nbsp;The parade is at 9:00 am –&nbsp;8:30 am – Registration and line-up in the baseball parking lot.&nbsp;*If raining, parade will be inside gym at Civic Center.&nbsp;*Children dressed in patriotic costumes may walk or ride in non-motorized vehicles down McCullars Lane. All children must wear a helmet if riding.&nbsp;Official opening ceremonies will be at 9:15 am at&nbsp;Liberty Park (south end of Oxford Civic Center).&nbsp;Petting Zoo is at 9:3 0am&nbsp;Located at the end of Civic Center building close to covered bridge.&nbsp;Tricycle and bicycle races will be at 9:30 am *Bring your own bike. Riders must wear a helmet.&nbsp;A pet show will also be at 9:30 am located beside the swimming pool.&nbsp;The carnival will be&nbsp;9:45 to 11:30 am and is free. There will also be games and prizes for children. This event will be located inside the Civic Center.&nbsp;Swim races start at 1:00 pm at the&nbsp;Oxford Lake Swimming Pool and admission is $2. The pool is open 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.&nbsp;The fireworks show starts at 9:00 pm at Oxford Lake Park. *Reminder: No drones or personal fireworks allowed.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jim ‘N Nick’s Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Jim ‘N Nick’s is holding their grand opening ribbon cutting in Oxford on July 6th. Jim ‘N Nick’s, known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, will celebrate the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with special remarks from Mayor Craft, incoming Chairman Corey McWhorter from the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce and Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries.
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Organ donation allows Deputy Brad Johnson to once again save lives

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A hero in life and death. Bibb County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Johnson chose to become an organ donor and thus he completed his final act of service. “It is a demonstration of who the core of that person is. Someone who is willing to help, protect and save lives,” said Legacy of Hope Director of Education Ann Rayburn.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Cullman woman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cullman Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. Janet Roberson was last seen around St. Joseph in northwest Cullman in the early afternoon Wednesday. Roberson was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink floral top. If you have any information, contact CPD at 256-734-1434.
CULLMAN, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
860K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy