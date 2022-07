The start of new political terms for mayors in North Hudson didn’t bring any new faces, but it did provide an opportunity to celebrate and look to the future. Weehawken Mayor Richard Turner, who has been in office since 1990, was sworn in for another four-year term Friday after running unopposed in the May election. His slate of councilmembers was also sworn in.

