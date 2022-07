This past spring, Madison-Harding Girl Scouts of all ages headed outdoors for many fun-filled activities. Traditionally, the sixth-grade Cadette troops host a roller skating day for Girl Scouts and their families. This year, though, the troops decided to plan the first outdoor movie night at the end of April. As the sun set, more than 40 Girl Scouts and their families set up chairs in the Madison Community Pool parking lot to enjoy popcorn, raffles, and a movie. Each Girl Scout received a “Movie Night” fun patch for her uniform.

MADISON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO