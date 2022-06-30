Ron Artis II, The Truth make way to Waterfront Blues Festival
PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Truth is coming to the Waterfront Blues Festival ! That’s the soul music band fronted by the multi-talented musician, singer, and songwriter Ron Artis II.
Raised in Hawaii and now living in Portland, Artis recently received the inaugural Bill Withers Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York.NW’s LARGEST Garage Sale & Vintage Sale opens shop in Clark County
Artis shared more about the award and returning to perform to the blues fest.
