Ron Artis II, The Truth make way to Waterfront Blues Festival

By Ken Boddie
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Truth is coming to the Waterfront Blues Festival ! That’s the soul music band fronted by the multi-talented musician, singer, and songwriter Ron Artis II.

Raised in Hawaii and now living in Portland, Artis recently received the inaugural Bill Withers Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York.

Artis shared more about the award and returning to perform to the blues fest.

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

