A non-profit organization is concerned that new civics-education training for Florida teachers may push Christian nationalism and endanger the separation of church and state. The organization, Americans United For Separation of Church and State, said Friday that it wants to investigate whether the training was influenced by "conservative Christian groups like Hillsdale College and the […]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO