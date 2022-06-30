More Explores: Celebrating Independence Day in downtown Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Celebrate Independence Day in Downtown Fort Myers!

The fun begins tomorrow for Art of the Cocktail! Twenty six different River District bars and restaurants are submitting a special cocktail to a panel of judges beginning at 6pm at First and Hendry.

You can be a judge too! The cocktails will be for sale at the respective businesses on Friday night!

Come back downtown on Monday for the Fourth of July celebration! City Tavern is hosting a block party with a much anticipated annual chili dog eating contest, live music, a 50/50 raffle and drink specials! All proceeds benefit the local America Legion chapter!

On Monday night around 9pm, head to the Caloosahatchee to watch an epic fireworks show light up the sky.

For more information on the weekend festivities in Downtown Fort Myers, head to https://www.myriverdistrict.com