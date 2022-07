The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Ontario man on a Wayne County Superior court warrant. Deputies arrested Vincent P. Mitchell, age 60, of 3000 Arrowbend Drive in Williamson, upon his release from Strong Memorial Hospital. The arrest warrant was issued as a result of a Wayne County Grand Jury indictment for charges of Attempted Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer, Attempted Assault in the Second Degree and Menacing in the Second Degree. The charges resulted from an incident that occurred in March of 2022 on Knickerbocker Road in the Town of Ontario.

