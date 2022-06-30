ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-Year-Old Killed In Daylight Shooting In Worcester

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Millbury Street in Worcester Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in broad daylight near south Worcester, authorities said.

Police responded for a report of gunshots to the area of Millbury and Lafayette Street around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, Worcester Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (508) 799-8651 or send an anonymous tip to 274637 TIPWPD at worcesterma.gov/police.

Comments / 10

TJD1971
3d ago

It's truly tragic that our youth fails to see that real life differs from video games! I am a mom of a son and my heart breaks for this kids family so much. What can we do to stop all this violence? It's maddening.

Reply
6
Mike
3d ago

id like to know how a person has no problem killing another person? it makes no sense to me

Reply(1)
5
 

