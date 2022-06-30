17-Year-Old Killed In Daylight Shooting In Worcester

Millbury Street in Worcester Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in broad daylight near south Worcester, authorities said.

Police responded for a report of gunshots to the area of Millbury and Lafayette Street around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29, Worcester Police said.

Upon arrival, officers found the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (508) 799-8651 or send an anonymous tip to 274637 TIPWPD at worcesterma.gov/police.

