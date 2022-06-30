ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Human remains found in missing Florida woman's car, police say

By Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The North Port Police Department is investigating after human remains were discovered inside a vehicle owned by a missing Port Charlotte woman Wednesday morning.

Officers said the vehicle, which belongs to 45-year-old Wendy Hanleck, of Port Charlotte, was found just over the Charlotte County line in rural North Port.

The vehicle was parked in the woods. Human remains were found inside.

Police said search crews with have been looking for Hanleck for approximately one week. Her 2015 Silver Chevy Spark was last spotted Monday on Hillsborough Boulevard heading toward I-75

She was considered endangered.

This is a developing story.

