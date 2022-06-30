ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

‘Hamilton’ lottery offers $10 tickets for North Charleston shows

By Sophie Brams
 4 days ago

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Don’t throw away your shot to see the hit-Broadway show ‘Hamilton’ at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center this July.

Hamilton is the hit Broadway show that took the world by storm in its 2016 debut. With a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, and Broadway, writer Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of America’s founding through the life and legacy of Alexander Hamilton.

Credit: North Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center

To celebrate the tour, Producer Jeffrey Seller and the ‘Best of Broadway’ has launched a digital lottery in which fans get enter to win $10 tickets to the show.

The lottery for the first week of performances (July 13- July 17) opens July 1 at 10 a.m. and closes July 7 at 12 p.m.

The lottery for the second week of performanes (July 19- July 24) opens July 8 at 10 a.m. and closes July 14 at 12 p.m.

Here’s how to enter, according to the North Charleston Performing Center:

  • Use the official app for HAMILTON , now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store ( http://hamiltonmusical.com/app ).
  • The lottery will open at 10:00 AM every Friday and will close for entry at 12:00 PM the next Thursday prior to the following week’s performances.
  • Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances via email and mobile push notification.  Winners will have two hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).
  • No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
  • Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.
  • Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
  • Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.
  • Lottery tickets void if resold.
  • All times listed are in the local time zone.

In order to enter the lottery, you must be 18 years or old and have a valid photo ID. Tickets cannot be transfered.

Regular tickets for ‘Hamilton’ and the entire ‘Best of Broadway series’ are available now through Ticketmaster or the North Charleston PAC box office.

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

