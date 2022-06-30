ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLR10 News

BREAKING: Fire breaks out in historic Joplin building

By Dustin Lattimer
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsAlS_0gQsAMhF00

JOPLIN, Mo. — An early morning fire erupts at the Old Joplin Library building, with flames and smoke covering every floor.

Joplin Fire Chief, Gerald Ezell said dozens of fire crews were dispatched to the historic building, located at 830 Wall (at the intersection of 9th Street and Wall Avenue), just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday (6/30).

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the bottom floor of the Old Joplin Library building.

Once crews were able to gain entry, visible flames were reported on all three floors of the historic building.

Fire Chief Ezell said it took crews more than two hours to put out the flames.

However, hot spots continued to arise, keeping firefighters on the scene for several hours after the initial fire was extinguished.

The Old Joplin Library has a long history in the Downtown district.

It was constructed in 1902 as Joplin’s first pubic library, before becoming vacant when the City of Joplin opened a new Library building at 3rd and Main Street in the 1970’s.

Then, just a few years ago, the location of the City’s public library was moved to 20th and Connecticut in a newly constructed building.

Joplin Fire Chief, Gerald Ezell said investigators have yet to make it inside the Old Joplin Library building to begin assessing possible structural damage, and to determine the cause of the fire.

Chief Ezell is asking the public to stay away from the area of 9th and Wall as the Joplin Fire Marshal and the Joplin Police Department conduct their investigation into the early morning blaze.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update you here on fourstateshomepage.com when new information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Four States Home Page

Building called “a total loss” in aftermath of fire

WEBB CITY, Mo. — Multiple departments respond to structure fire near downtown Webb City. Around 4:30 p.m. Friday (7/1), the Webb City Fire Department was called to C.B.D. Auto+, an automotive repair shop located at 501 North Main Street (at the intersection of North Main Street and East Wood Street). When emergency crews arrived just […]
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

House fire proves fatal for Joplin resident

JOPLIN, Mo. — The early morning hours of Monday about 3:15 a.m. reports of a structure fire at 819 West A Street alerted Joplin Dispatch. Joplin Fire state in a release of information, “The caller reported seeing flames in the residence and also that one occupant was unable to get out of the house.” First arrival observed a two-story residential...
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Accident#The Old Joplin Library#Wall
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Church bus rear-ended near Oronogo, Mo.

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning just before 9:45 a.m. reports of a church bus rear-ended by an SUV on MO-96 near CR230 alerted Jasper County E911. Oronogo Fire Dept, Oronogo Police Dept, Jasper County Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we are told by Tpr B.D. Vaught of Troop D, five...
ORONOGO, MO
KTTS

Deadly House Fire In Joplin

(KTTS News) — One man has died after a house fire in Joplin. Michael Haas, 71, died when an electric fan in the living room malfunctioned, starting the fire. Haas was trapped and had to be rescued. But he died after being pulled from the home in the 800-block...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Two Joplin-area men killed in separate, unrelated crashes

JOPLIN METRO AREA — Two separate and unrelated motorcycle crashes claimed the lives of two local men on Saturday according to reports from Missouri State Highway Patrol. One man was a longtime city of Carthage employee, the city released a statement Sunday morning. BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Trooper B O’Sullivan of Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Jasper, Mo. man...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Joplin duplex fire, fatal motorcycle crash in Barton County, fatal ATV crash in Newton County and a body recovered from Grand Lake

JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday officials say just before midnight a passerby saw flames at a duplex in the Joplin housing authority complex at 409 South Ozark. When fire officials arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames showing. No one was home at one of the duplexes, however, emergency responders rescued a wheelchair bound resident from the other duplex. The Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire, however, officials say it appears the fire started in the shared attic space above and spread between the two units. Click here to read more about this story.
KXAN

Pedestrian struck, killed by freight train in Missouri

NOEL, Mo. — One person is found dead after being struck by a freight train. It happened just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday in Noel, Missouri (located near the state lines of Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma). Sergeant Travis Sheppard with the Noel Marshal’s Office said a freight train operated by Kansas City Southern, was passing through […]
NOEL, MO
KOLR10 News

Police investigate death of married couple in Monett

MONETT, Mo. — Two people were found dead in their home by police in Monett June 30. The Monett Police Department found 71-year-old Daniel Olson and his spouse, 64-year-old Tamara Olson, dead in their home near West Nellie Avenue and North Central Avenue. The police are investigating the incident, but said there is no indication […]
MONETT, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: A Facebook Marketplace warning, and Diamond fatal crash takes out power to 1,000 customers

ORONOGO, Mo. – The Oronogo, Missouri Police Department issues a warning for Facebook Marketplace ads. They say they received reports of homes being listed for rent on the marketplace asking for a deposit. Authorities say the ads they looked at were fraudulent and have been reported to Facebook. They also found more fraudulent ads for cars. Police warn before sending any money to any person online, you should verify the identity of the person posting the ad.
DIAMOND, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy