Dr. Colleen Kraft on why gun safety is a public health issue and what we can do to protect our kids

A few years ago, I went to a new doctor because I had a sore throat. As I sat in the office waiting for a prescription for antibiotics, I was shocked by the number of advertisements suggesting I get Botox or another cosmetic procedure. I was annoyed and confused, but I let it go. A few years later, as I waited to have some bloodwork done in my gynecologist’s office, staring my in the face was an advertisement for cosmetic procedures. In my gynecologist’s office. This time I was shaken. If we can’t get a rest from the constant messages telling us to look younger and prettier in our OBGYN's office, where can we?

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO