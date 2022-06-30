ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Dr. Colleen Kraft on why gun safety is a public health issue and what we can do to protect our kids

By Motherly
Motherly
Motherly
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Dr. Colleen Kraft is a leading pediatrician and former President of the American Academy of Pediatrics who has been instrumental in making mental health for kids...

www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Related
Motherly

AAP now recommends screening all kids 12 and up for depression and suicide risk

Depression and suicide risk in children has reached unprecedented levels. Last year, amid the pandemic, youth mental health was declared a "national emergency" by a coalition representing over 77,000 physicians and over 200 children's hospitals. Additionally, the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek H. Murthy issued a 53-page advisory warning in 2021 of a growing mental health crisis among young people.
KIDS
Motherly

10 wellness books that help toddlers deal with big emotions

If you have a toddler, you know the array of big emotions they can express in a day, not to mention in five minutes. From unbridled enthusiasm to tears and tantrums, it’s all part of a toddler's emotional journey. One way to help kids this age is to normalize those emotions and offer them relatable, repeatable self-soothing and coping techniques, like calm breathing and little rhyming affirmations.
KIDS
Motherly

The majority of women who seek abortions are already mothers

Misconceptions about abortion—and the people who get them—are widespread. While the picture of who gets abortions in the U.S. has shifted somewhat since Roe v. Wade was passed in 1973—nearly 50 years ago—in the decades since, one group of people seeking abortions has been slowly growing: Mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Motherly

This is motherhood: Dr. Aditi Nerurkar on reversing parental burnout

This episode is sponsored by Target. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. In this episode of “This is Motherhood,” host Joyce Brewer speaks with Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, a physician specializing in modern-day burnout and mental health. Dr. Aditi talks about the effects of the pandemic on mother’s mental health, the importance of diverse representation in the medical field, and offers some tangible things that mothers can do to manage feelings of burnout and stress.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Safety#Public Health Issue
Motherly

Considering whether to get Botox? Ask yourself these questions

A few years ago, I went to a new doctor because I had a sore throat. As I sat in the office waiting for a prescription for antibiotics, I was shocked by the number of advertisements suggesting I get Botox or another cosmetic procedure. I was annoyed and confused, but I let it go. A few years later, as I waited to have some bloodwork done in my gynecologist’s office, staring my in the face was an advertisement for cosmetic procedures. In my gynecologist’s office. This time I was shaken. If we can’t get a rest from the constant messages telling us to look younger and prettier in our OBGYN's office, where can we?
SKIN CARE
Motherly

Why your teen will tune you out

Before they’re even born, babies tune into their mother’s voice and can distinguish it from unfamiliar female voices. By the time they are adolescents, though, kids begin to listen less to their mother’s voice and listen more to voices outside the family. It’s easy to take this personally, but new research reveals that it really has to do with changes in the teenage brain that accompany the other physical changes teens go through on their road to independence.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
Motherly

To the woman deciding what to do after a traumatic pregnancy or birth

This story was written by Taraneh K. and originally appeared on The Mighty. In 2016 I gave birth to my son after a challenging and stressful pregnancy. From the first month of my pregnancy, I suffered from a complication called hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a condition that causes severe, unrelenting nausea and vomiting. HG causes women to experience severe dehydration, malnutrition and related conditions; nevermind a serious drop in quality of life. Until the development of intravenous hydration in the 1950’s, HG was the leading cause of maternal death. Even today, it can lead to the deaths of unborn children and serious health impacts on mothers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Motherly

AAP releases new 2022 safe sleep guidelines: Here’s what parents and caregivers need to know

For the first time in five years, The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has released updated recommendations regarding infant sleep. The 2022 safe sleep guidelines are based on an evidence review from nearly 160 scientific studies since 2015 and are aimed at preventing sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), which is the cause of death of approximately 3,500 infants in the U.S. every year.
KIDS
Motherly

How improving your child’s gut health benefits their whole body

There’s a link to better mental health, too. This post is sponsored by Stanford Children’s Health. Thank you for supporting the brands that support Motherly and mamas. When we think about health, it’s nice to imagine that there is a straight line between symptoms and solutions. But, that isn’t always the case. The truth is that our bodies are both incredible and complex. For that reason, we often need to think about the bigger picture—and a growing amount of research shows that if you improve your child’s gut health, you’re helping their minds and overall bodies, too.
HEALTH
Motherly

A letter to my pregnant self before I had a child with a disability

This post was written by Bethany Locklear and originally appeared on The Mighty. I am writing to you from the years ahead because I have a few things that I need to say to you—a few things you need to hear. You may feel like this letter is shaking you by the shoulders, and that’s good, because Lord knows you won’t listen to anyone but yourself.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Motherly

My secret to parenting with borderline personality disorder

If you need support right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, the Trevor Project at 1-866-488-7386 or text “START” to 741-741. This story was written by Tea Jones and originally appeared on The Mighty. When I first discovered I was pregnant with my son, Jack,...
KIDS
Motherly

You have every right to set boundaries with your kids’ grandparents

Grandparents serve as an amazing addition to the village that helps you raise your children. It can be a blessing when they step in to help you navigate parenthood, take the kids off your hands while you go out for a date night, or simply spoil their grandchildren with love. But most times, setting boundaries with grandparents is necessary to your well-being as a parent and to your family values overall—and it is also OK.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Motherly

Mom TikToker shares unconventional safety hack that could save your child

Summer is here which may mean more outings with your kids, often times in places that are loud and teeming with people. While moms are generally known for having eyes in the back of their head, we can’t possibly see everything. Teaching our children how to safely enjoy outings is imperative, including teaching them techniques in case something goes awry, with the hope they’ll never actually have to employ them.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Motherly

Motherly

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Motherly is a lifestyle brand that informs and inspires Millennial women through the journey of motherhood.

 https://www.mother.ly

Comments / 0

Community Policy