Sheboygan, WI

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Sheboygan metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

Compiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

washingtoncountyinsider.com

New Trail’s Edge Luxury Apartments in West Bend, WI are now move-in ready

West Bend, WI- Trail’s Edge Apartment’s model unit is open for tours and applications; contact the Director of Management, Shane Murphy, at 414-687-5258 [email protected] to sign up. The new Trail’s Edge Apartments are a great place for anyone to call home. Located centrally near the heart of...
WEST BEND, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan PD asks for patience as thousands expected at lakefront

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sheboygan wants those planning on celebrating to know certain rules regarding alcohol, boats and bonfires ahead of the Fourth of July. The Sheboygan Police Department wanted to remind those planning to celebrate in the city. Authorities mention that thousands are expected at the lakefront area.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

N1764 Forest Lake Rd, Campbellsport, WI, USA

Enjoy the tranquility of lake living seasonally or year round. This great home offers an open concept kitchen/dining and living room with awesome views of the lake! 2 bedrooms and ¾ bath plus a large deck lakeside. Home is being sold fully furnished (with the exception of a few small personal items), 2 kayaks, jon boat, 2 lawn mowers, towels, bedding and more. Pier and raft also included. Forest lake allows electric motors only so you can truly enjoy the peace and quiet and sounds of nature. Lake is surrounded by State forest land which offers many trails. Forest lake has a variety of fish including largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, sunfish walleye and northern pike. Take a look now and you can enjoy the rest of the summer at the lake!
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

These Wisconsin fireworks displays and Fourth festivities are canceled

WISCONSIN — With the threat of severe weather around the state, the following Fourth of July festivities have been canceled or postponed:. City of Milwaukee postponed fireworks in the parks originally scheduled for July 4. The city said it is working to reschedule fireworks show on July 5. This...
WISCONSIN STATE
pleasantviewrealty.com

N932 Hawe Road, Oostburg, WI, USA

Unique, one of a kind home nestled in the woods on 1.86 acres. Main level entry offers an office/sitting room, utility room and opens into a large heated garage. Open staircase leads you to a beautiful wide open kitchen/dining and living room with vaulted ceiling, skylights and a gorgeous floor to ceiling natural fireplace. Large master bedroom with a wall of windows and patio doors to the east facing deck. Home also offers a beautiful ¾ bath. Upper deck spans the entire east side of the home. Peace and tranquility await…come take a look and fall in love!
OOSTBURG, WI
seehafernews.com

Two Sheboygan County Farms Receive $10,000 International Market Access Grants

Two farms in Sheboygan County are among a group of eleven farms across the state to receive $10,000 in the latest round of International Market Access Grants. The DATCP and Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation distributes these grants to help support export development and deployment strategies for farms and other agriculture-focused businesses.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Another Major Road Construction Project Announced in Sheboygan

A major road construction project has been announced for the northwest side of Sheboygan. Starting next week Tuesday (July 5th), the three-quarter-mile stretch of North Avenue from North Taylor and Calumet Drives will be closed off to through traffic to allow for the repairing of sanitary and storm sewers. Crews...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fireworks start fire in Green Bay, cause $20,000 in damages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The improper disposal of fireworks was the cause of a fire on Green Bay’s west side that left six people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on July 3 around 11:30 p.m. crews were sent to a residence for a reported fire on a fence spreading toward a house. The house was located on the corner of Dousman and Platten Street.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtmj.com

Storms expected in the afternoon; potential for flash flooding

Southeastern Wisconsin could have some of the 4th of July festivities spoiled by a potential for severe weather. 2 potential bands could come through, one starting around 1:00pm, that according to TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn. The other coudl start around 7:00pm. It’s unclear if the first system will come through our area or not.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

July 4th drinking and boating crackdown: 'Operation Dry Water'

MILWAUKEE - As some people hit the water over Fourth of July weekend, they won't be alone. The holiday weekend is one of the busiest times for Wisconsin waterways, but the American Boating Association said, nationwide, it's also one of the deadliest. "You’re not driving on a road where there’s...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Popular Kaukauna Mexican restaurant taking on new owners

KAUKAUNA — A popular Kaukauna Mexican restaurant is being taken over by new owners while the current owners continue with a food truck operation. La Patrona Family Restaurant, located at 215 W. Wisconsin Ave., remains open during the transition. In a post on its Facebook page and later in...
KAUKAUNA, WI
foxcitiesmagazine.com

Worth the Drive: Kohler

An oasis of solitude and relaxation adorned with five star amenities awaits you in Kohler, a picturesque village located one hour south of Green Bay. With a population just slightly over 2,000, the entire area, a part of Sheboygan County, resembles a charming country club in the woods. Along with its inviting ambiance and rich, affluent history, visitors will certainly find it to be worth the drive.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Fire Over The Fox Is Back, Along With A Stormy Forecast

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Many people are planning to be in downtown Green Bay to celebrate Independence Day on Monday. But the weather forecasted, isn’t looking the best for outdoor fun. Fire over the Fox is making full scaled comeback this year for the 4th of July...
GREEN BAY, WI

