Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rapid City metro area

You might think that the fountain of youth is a myth, but if you look close enough, it can be found right here in the Mount Rushmore State. Certain types of water have been long thought to have healing powers for the human body. And there's one spot in South Dakota where you can see for yourself just how much these mystical waters can help. As long as you're willing to take a plunge.

HOT SPRINGS, SD ・ 3 DAYS AGO