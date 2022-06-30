ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rapid City metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

A sparking good time, Rapid City’s July 4th firework show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s another year with fireworks in Rapid City. The show is in the middle of being prepared for the big event on July 4, at dusk around 9:30. A fireworks show like the one in Rapid City doesn’t happen overnight. It takes thousands of pounds of fireworks and a three-person team to get the show rolling.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City Mayor positive for COVID-19

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender announced on July 4 that he has tested positive for COIVD-19, according to a news release sent out Monday. Allender began experiencing symptoms on Sunday and says his exposure to the virus occurred last week at a family event.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Business
Rapid City, SD
Real Estate
Rapid City, SD
Government
KELOLAND TV

When and where can I light fireworks in South Dakota?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the 4th of July less than 48 hours away, you may have questions about fireworks. Residents in Pennington County can get answers to those questions by calling a special line hosted by the Emergency Services Communication Center. There you can find out what...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews respond to fires; Independence Day celebrations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 4. Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Fire crews from Brandon, Valley Springs, and Sioux Falls are responding to a garage fire in Brandon this morning. Our KELOLAND news team is headed to the scene and we hope to keep you updated.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigating grassfire in Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire in Southern part of the city. The Rapid City Fire Department says it happened shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday off of the Stonewall Overlook on Skyline drive. Firefighters arriving on scene found smoke and flames.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Grass fire Sunday evening on Skyline Drive prompts quick response

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Around 7 p.m., smoke was seen coming off of Skyline Drive, prompting a quick response from the Rapid City Fire Department and other entities. The grass fire was located on the west side of Skyline Drive, near the intersection of Flormann Street. Smoke has since...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Stacker
newscenter1.tv

Lightning Sparks Wildfire in Custer State Park

CUSTER, S.D.- A Wildfire 2 miles east of Center Lake in Custer State Park was reported Saturday at 12:58 PM. The size right now is estimated to be 8 acres, with lightning thought to be the cause of the fire. Resources including single-engine air tankers, an air attack plane and...
CUSTER, SD
97.3 KKRC

Take a Trip to the ‘Fountain of Youth’ in South Dakota

You might think that the fountain of youth is a myth, but if you look close enough, it can be found right here in the Mount Rushmore State. Certain types of water have been long thought to have healing powers for the human body. And there's one spot in South Dakota where you can see for yourself just how much these mystical waters can help. As long as you're willing to take a plunge.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
newscenter1.tv

GALLERY: Box Elder residents deal with flash flooding

BOX ELDER, S.D. — A line of strong thunderstorms passed through the Black Hills Friday afternoon, bringing lightning, heavy rain, wind, and small hail. Box Elder was hit particularly hard with torrents of rain and small hail. 60 mile-per-hour winds were recorded at Ellsworth Air Force Base, along with...
BOX ELDER, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KELOLAND

RCPD looking for help in finding missing boy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department posted on its Twitter page Saturday night that they are looking for help in finding Kaiden Noisy Hawk. The 12-year-old boy was reported as missing Saturday morning. He had on a hoodie, jeans and sneakers, all the color black, when he was last seen. This was […]
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing teen found safe in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are currently asking for the public’s help locating a missing and injured 16-year-old. According to the Rapid City Police Department, Darrius Left Hand Bull was last seen leaving 353 Fairmont Boulevard around 10 a.m. Sunday in the maroon SUV, pictured below.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Severe thunderstorms likely for Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Severe weather is likely over the next couple of days. Sunday looks to be the highest risk with temperatures in the 90s and a 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms. Monday we could also see thunderstorms in the evening hours.
newscenter1.tv

Badlands Observatory opens doors to public

QUINN, S.D. — Almost all of us grew up looking towards the sky, watching stars twinkle on camping trips or spotting planets rising over the horizon. Very few of us go on to build our own telescopes, but one Deadwood native did just that. “My career in astronomy actually...
QUINN, SD
newscenter1.tv

Fire crews contain fire caused by fireworks Sunday night

BOX ELDER, S.D. — The North Haines Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched with the Box Elder Volunteer Fire Department to the area of N. Elk Vale Road and Horseshoe Road shortly after 11:15 p.m. Sunday night for a report of a grass fire. The fire was reported to be...
BOX ELDER, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing boy located

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Rapid City Police Department says Kaiden Noisy Hawk has been safely located. The 12-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Mt. Moriah Cemetery wall work awarded for $329K

DEADWOOD — One of Deadwood’s greatest historic treasures that houses some of its most infamous residents will undergo ongoing preservation improvements this fall, as June 20, the Deadwood City Commission awarded the Mt. Moriah Cemetery 2022 Improvements project to Complete Concrete, Inc. in the amount of $329,040. “We...
DEADWOOD, SD
monument.health

Six doctors complete Family Medicine Residency

RAPID CITY, S.D. (July 1, 2022) – Monument Health announced that six physicians graduated from the Rapid City Hospital Family Medicine Residency Program on Thursday, June 30. Three of the six will remain in western South Dakota to practice medicine at Monument Health facilities. Each year the Family Medicine...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy