ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Minneapolis metro area

By Stacker
voiceofalexandria.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCompiled a list of cities with the fastest...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
southsidepride.com

Longfellow Eat Local BOGOs – plus openings, farmers markets, union and distillery news, and mini-reviews

It seems like the great wave of closings that plagued 2020 and 2021 is finally tapering off. There is only one south Minneapolis closing to announce, but it’s sad because we enjoyed announcing the opening and then had to follow up with a dreadful story about a shooting that injured one of their staff. This ill-starred though pretty decent place was Side Chick in the Lyn-Lake area. Maybe it was the name?
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Faster Hennepin transit in limbo over BIPOC business concerns

Aaron Stephenson recalled more bad experiences than good with Metro Transit’s Route 6 since he rode the wood-paneled buses as a child using it to get to school, and eventually, to work. “Hennepin is always so choked with cars,” said Stephenson as he listed some of his frustrations over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Real Estate
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
southsidepride.com

Summer on Cedar Avenue

Cedar Avenue – geography and history, with a side trip to Somalia. Geographically, Cedar Avenue is a lot longer than you might think. Its northern terminus is now at Seven Corners where it ends in a T-intersection with Washington Avenue South. But at one time, what is now the 10th Avenue Bridge crossing the river was Cedar Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove is a bustling city in Hennepin County, Minnesota. It's a key destination in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul metropolitan area. It is considered a retail hub, home to the area’s largest shopping centers. It also serves as a cultural hub, home to the state’s largest Hindu temple. Maple...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Hot 104.7

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
worldnationnews.com

Business people: Owner names new president at Apple Valley

Owner corpName a company that manufactures plumbing technology for residential and industrial use. andres caballero President of its Apple Valley-based Building Solutions – North America Division and member of the Executive Committee. Caballero was with Honeywell InternationalLeading its environmental and control solutions, construction solutions, Honeywell Homes, and sensing and control.
APPLE VALLEY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Zillow#Stacker#Wi Metro
mspmag.com

7 Waterfalls to Chase Along the Banks

Making your way to Shadow Falls Park near the University of St. Thomas involves an often-muddy trek down a hill (don’t wear your white sneakers) but is well worth the quest to see the falls. Coon Rapids Dam. The Coon Rapids Dam may not technically be a natural waterfall,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

MN Lottery

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:. (three, twenty-one, twenty-seven, forty-four, forty-seven) (eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight) Estimated jackpot: $28,000. Powerball. 15-16-24-31-56, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2. (fifteen, sixteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, fifty-six; Powerball: four; Power Play: two)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

State takes lead in U Twin Cities sewer explosion investigation

The State Fire Marshal's Office has taken the lead in an investigation of a fire and explosion on the University of Minnesota campus that happened on Thursday. Fire Marshal Jim Smith said that the Metropolitan Council, the cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis and the university are all working together to examine the state of sanitary sewer systems starting at the site of the fire.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Two Women Charged for Stealing Millions in COVID Funds

ST. PAUL – Two women have been charged with engaging in fraud schemes to steal millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, beginning in June 2020, 39-year-old Tequisha Solomon of Las Vegas, and 35-year-old Takara Hughes of Maplewood, defrauded California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) and Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and other state agencies, by submitting fraudulent claims and applications for unemployment benefits that were authorized to provide relief to the American workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SAINT PAUL, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis minimum wage increase starts today

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Starting today the minimum wage in Minneapolis has increased for all workers within city limits. Minimum wage in the City of Lakes increased to $13.50 per hour at small businesses (defined as having less than 100 employees) and $15 at large businesses (100 or more). "The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mspmag.com

By the Numbers: The Mississippi River

Yes, you can captain your own boat on the river. Two public launch spots to consider are Riverfront Regional Park in Fridley and the Mississippi River Boat Ramp at Hidden Falls Regional Park in St. Paul. 681. Length in miles that the Mississippi River flows through Minnesota. 1. Nationally recognized...
FRIDLEY, MN
Axios Twin Cities

What to do on July 4th weekend in the Twin Cities

🇱🇻 The 15th annual Latvian Song and Dance festival is happening now in downtown St. Paul. The Ordway, St. Paul Cathedral, Xcel Energy Center and others are hosting performances through July 4 — check out the lineup. Prices vary. 🎩 Prom season isn't over yet! If you missed out, make up for it at Back 2 The Prom at the Granada Theater on Friday, a queer-centered community prom and drag show. 18+, $10. 🎭 Queer artists showcase Q-STAGE returns to Red Eye Theater with two new plays this weekend only: "KINFOLX," where a queer council debates leaving Earth, and...
SAINT PAUL, MN
mspmag.com

8 Ways to Boat and Float on the Mississippi River

Non–boat owners, you’re in luck: Kayaks are already waiting for you in riverfront parks via Paddle Share. Just head to paddleshare.org and choose from five one-way routes. (Want to see skyline views or nature? Craving a longer route or just an hour’s paddle?) Pay online—$20 to $35 for a single—and when your rez date comes, head to your starting park to pick up a kayak. Then hit the river and paddle to your end-destination park.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
PRIOR LAKE, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy