ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden will not directly ask Saudis to increase oil production during visit

By Matt Berg
POLITICO
POLITICO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTUS9_0gQs9UVZ00

Video link

Updated: 06/30/2022 11:18 AM EDT

President Joe Biden said Thursday he will not directly ask Saudi Arabia's leaders to increase oil production when he visits the kingdom next month, insisting that his trip to the Middle East is not focused on one-on-one engagement with King Salman or Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“That's not the purpose of the trip,” Biden said at a press conference in Madrid in response to a question about direct engagement with Saudi leadership and how he would balance those interactions with his pledge to more directly address the kingdom's human rights record.

Biden is set to travel next month to Saudi Arabia to participate in a summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council with leaders across the Middle East. There, Biden said he will see the king and crown prince, but he won’t directly ask them about oil production.

“No, I'm not going to ask them,” Biden said. “All the Gulf states are meeting. I've indicated to them that I thought they should be increasing oil production generically, not to the Saudi Arabia in particular. I hope we see them in their own interests concluding that makes sense to do.”

Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia marks a reversal of sorts for the president, who pledged during his 2020 campaign to make the kingdom a "pariah" over its record of human rights abuses. Last year, the Biden administration made public a U.S. intelligence report which found that bin Salman approved the operation that led to the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside a Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

But on Thursday, Biden was insistent that his trip to Saudi Arabia would focus on regional, not bilateral, issues.

“It’s in Saudi Arabia. It’s not about Saudi Arabia. It’s in Saudi Arabia,” Biden said of the summit. “There’s a whole range of things that go well beyond anything having to do with Saudi Arabia.”

The president also stressed the United States’ commitment to Israel, which he will visit before traveling to Saudi Arabia. There, Biden said he will affirm the two countries’ “unbreakable bond” and work to "deepen Israel’s integration to the region… which is good for peace and good for Israeli security.”

Biden will also speak with leaders about managing the war in Yemen, he said.

Comments / 2

Related
POLITICO

Unpopular at home, Biden finds friends in Europe

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off this Monday for the Fourth of July but will be...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salman Of Saudi Arabia#Saudis#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
UPI News

Israeli forces 'likely responsible' for death of journalist, U.S. says

July 4 (UPI) -- Israeli forces are "likely responsible" for the death of Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, though an examination of the bullet that killed her was "inconclusive," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday. Abu Akleh, a reporter for Al Jazeera, was shot dead May 11 while...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Saudi Arabia
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden takes a back seat to Cheney

GOOD NEWS (EXCEPT FOR PETS) —“Fireworks Come Roaring Back This Summer,” per the NYT. It’s a slow news day as we hit the halfway point of this holiday weekend, but a good one to catch up on three big summer storylines that will continue to reverberate long after Independence Day: the rise of Rep. LIZ CHENEY (R-Wyo.), the Supreme Court’s historic term and Russia’s occupation of eastern Ukraine:
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

TikTok confirms its China-based employees CAN access US user data: CEO says video sharing platform is now running on servers in Texas

TikTok has confirmed its China-based employees can access US user data, according to a letter written by CEO Shou Zi Chew. The letter is addressed to nine Republican Senators who raised concerns about privacy data following a recent BuzzFeed News investigation that found such issues. Chew's note also confirmed TikTok's...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POLITICO

Liz Cheney: 'Republicans cannot be both loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution'

Rep. Liz Cheney, speaking at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library on Wednesday, said it’s time for Republicans to make a choice: Donald Trump or the Constitution. The vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee leaned into her message just a day after White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s stunning testimony unveiled new details about the highest echelons of the White House in the final days and hours before the violent Capitol attack.
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

No more whispers: Recession talk surges in Washington

President Joe Biden says “there’s nothing inevitable” about a recession in the U.S. He is an increasingly lonely voice about that prospect. From Wall Street to Washington, whispers about a coming economic slump have risen to nearly a roar as the Federal Reserve ramps up its battle against the highest inflation in four decades.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
232K+
Followers
13K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy