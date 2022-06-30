Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Racine metro area

(Chicago, IL) Gas prices are continuing to fall on both sides of the state line, though Illinois remains well above the 5-dollar mark. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois is $5.39, which is down 8-cents from last week, but still 54-cents above the national average, and the 7th highest average in the country. Lake County saw a 13-cent drop over last week to $5.53. Wisconsin prices fell 14-cents from last week to an average of $4.66, 19-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices fell 13-cents and stand at $4.74.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO