Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Racine metro area

West Bend, WI – One of the hidden gems in Washington County is Lake Lenwood, 7053 Lenwood Drive, just east off Highway 144. Look for the big yellow sign. Beach opens daily at 10 a.m. Lake Lenwood is a daily recreational spot. If you don’t want to camp, you...
WISCONSIN — With the threat of severe weather around the state, the following Fourth of July festivities have been canceled or postponed:. City of Milwaukee postponed fireworks in the parks originally scheduled for July 4. The city said it is working to reschedule fireworks show on July 5. This...
A friendly reminder. . . Move your vehicle off the Racine 4th Fest Parade route after 12 midnight tonight or it will be towed!. The parade route covers both sides of Main Street from Goold Street south to 14th Street and on 14th Street west to Howe Street. Racine’s 4th...
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to be in effect for several counties in southeast Wisconsin from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates. The counties impacted include Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Jefferson, and Walworth. Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com...
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to the Fourth of July holiday. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, July 4. Reminder: Collection...
YORKVILLE — Racine County government is looking to spend more than $380,000 before the end of the year to create 12 positions to support people in crisis. One position would support those facing violence, while the other 11 would support those experiencing mental health crises. Delagrave. Improving mental health...
Plans to reopen the hotel at Illinois Beach State Park in Zion this holiday weekend have been delayed because of supply-chain issues.
The hotel was closed at the start of the COVID pandemic more than two years ago.
(Chicago, IL) Gas prices are continuing to fall on both sides of the state line, though Illinois remains well above the 5-dollar mark. AAA says the average price for a gallon of gas in Illinois is $5.39, which is down 8-cents from last week, but still 54-cents above the national average, and the 7th highest average in the country. Lake County saw a 13-cent drop over last week to $5.53. Wisconsin prices fell 14-cents from last week to an average of $4.66, 19-cents below the national average. Kenosha County prices fell 13-cents and stand at $4.74.
KANSASVILLE, Wis. — Fire damaged three mobile homes in Racine County Saturday night. The fire was on Schoen Road in Kansasville. Fire Chief Ronald Molnar said that a garage was fully engulfed, and then ignited the three mobile homes. Two of the mobile homes have extensive damage. There were...
UNION GROVE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Multiple homes were ravaged by fire in the Hickory Haven mobile home park outside Union Grove Saturday night, on July 2, which Racine County Sheriffs Deputies said was started by someone grilling in a garage, leaving multiple people without a home. Deputies said that...
The Kenosha Civic Veterans Parades kicks off this Sunday at 1pm. Kris Kochman from the City of Kenosha joined Wake Up Kenosha to discuss the parade, the new route and the best way to see it. Listen to the entire interview below…
WAUKESHA — Anyone can grab a bottle of wine and a group of their best friends to enjoy a luxury picnic experience put on by the Lake Country Picnic Company. What started as a side hustle for owner Ashley Kipp has now become a full-time business. Kipp said she was working a full-time job last year when she decided to finally pursue her business idea in the Milwaukee and Waukesha County area.
Southeastern Wisconsin could have some of the 4th of July festivities spoiled by a potential for severe weather. 2 potential bands could come through, one starting around 1:00pm, that according to TMJ4 meteorologist Marisa Woloszyn. The other coudl start around 7:00pm. It’s unclear if the first system will come through our area or not.
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joined us in studio to talk about all the fun coming up in town, including a huge Independence Day celebration!. Fourth Fest in Racine will have a parade, fireworks and a pre-party on July 3. Racine's 4th of July parade...
Harborside Common Grounds on the north end of Kenosha’s downtown has announced that they are closing for good at the end of August, just 10 days after their 22nd anniversary. Harborside made the announcement via their Facebook page. The coffee shop cited rising costs, lack of quality products, and...
