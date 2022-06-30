ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

GFPD is conducting Rescue Task Force training on Thursday

By MTN News
KRTV News
KRTV News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lp7h_0gQs97XL00

The Great Falls Police Department will be conducting Rescue Task Force training at East Middle School on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

The training will be conducted in the afternoon and into the evening, and there will be police, fire, and medical vehicles in and around the school.

The GFPD says the training is to better prepare first responders in the event of a mass casualty or active shooter incident. The training will focus on the integrated response that would be required between law enforcement personnel from various agencies in the area, Great Falls Fire Rescue, and Great Falls Emergency Services.

Roads around East Middle School (4040 Central Avenue) will not be affected, but pedestrians are asked to avoid the immediate area around the school as there will be some activity outside of the buildings on the property.

TRENDING NOW

Comments / 0

Related
NBCMontana

Canadian charged with causing $5.5 million Montana wildfire

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Canadian resident is facing a federal charge after allegedly causing an 11,000-acre, $5.5 million wildfire in Montana. The United States Attorney's Office filed a case Monday in U.S. District Court in Great Falls against Darrel Lynn Swanson for one misdemeanor count of leaving a fire unattended or unextinguished.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Cars
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
Great Falls, MT
Obituaries
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
Great Falls, MT
Crime & Safety
City
Great Falls, MT
Montana State
Montana Cars
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Independence Day#Fire Rescue#Marijuana#Gfpd#Rescue Task Force#Bison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Cars
KRTV News

KRTV News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy