Phyllis Lindland, 87

Greenbush - Phyllis Lindland was born and raised north of Badger in the Duxby area. She was united in marriage to Marvin Lindland on September 23, 1950 and they made their home at the family farm. They had six children. Marvin farmed and Phyllis worked at Polaris until Marvin passed away. Phyllis resided north of Badger until she moved to TRF where she lived for several years until her health started to fade. She enjoyed her flower garden and going to her grandchildren’s events. She loved being outdoors and especially mowing lawn. Phyllis then moved to the LifeCare Greenbush Manor where she resided until she passed away on June 21, 2022. Phyllis is urvived by: children, Cloranda Felzien, Claudette (Tim) Dringle, Carla Lee, Cindy Zarling, Cammie (Jeff) Anderson and Marlin (Kelly) Lindland; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Vivian (Andy) Anderson; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives. Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Duane Lindland; parents, John and Hazel (Erickson) Vatnsdal; parents-in-law, Melvin and Sina (Holen) Lindland; brother and sister-in-law, Leonard and Jenny Lindland; sister and brother-in-law, Eunice and Gilman Larson; Margaret Larson; brother-in-law, Clarence Anderson. A private family interment service will be held at Duxby Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush. An online guestbook is available at www.collinsfunerals.com A00003B2022JY06