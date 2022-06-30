Chick-fil-A Replacing Dugan’s Restaurant & Bar Wasn’t a Rumor After All

Chick-fil-A is moving forward with plans that date back to 2016 to open a new restaurant in the former Dugan’s Restaurant & Bar space, at 777 Ponce de Leon Avenue, a spokesperson for the Atlanta-based chicken chain told What Now Atlanta in an email Thursday.

“We are constantly evaluating potential new locations for our restaurant expansion, and we saw an opportunity in the area to assist with walkability and demand to ensure our guests have the best experience possible,” the spokesperson said. “We look forward to adding two locations to the area and continuing to serve all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

Recent paperwork filed with the City by the company seeks to consolidate the lots at 767, 777, and 779 Ponce de Leon in preparation of bringing a new Chick-fil-A to the Poncey-Highland site.

Robert Francisco of Francisco & Associates has the 777 address listed for sale at $7,000,000 , according to Loopnet , and real estate data obtained by What Now Atlanta Thursday lists the property as “under contract.”

Dugan’s earlier this year announced it would shutter its Ponce de Leon Avenue restaurant and open a new location in Northlake before the end of 2022 . In 2016, Ownership vehemently denied it would be replaced by the fried chicken chain.

“Attention. Rumors concerning sale of Dugans Ponce post are NOT true!!,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook at the time. “We look forward to serving our great customers for years to come!! So…let’s get into some March Madness fun!!”

According to further coverage from the Atlanta Business Chronicle , “Chick-fil-A must receive a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city of Atlanta’s Urban Design Commission before it can move forward with the restaurant.” A traffic impact analysis is also under review by The Atlanta Department of Transportation for the planned restaurant.

Up the street from Dugan’s, Chick-fil-A is opening a restaurant in place of a Texaco gas station. That location, at 689 Boulevard NE, along with the Dugan’s spot, are both slated to open in 2023, the spokesperson said. “The first restaurant is slated to open in early 2023 and the second is projected to open later in the year.”

[Editor’s note: this article was updated with comments from a Chick-fil-A spokesperson.]

