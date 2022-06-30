ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Chick-fil-A Replacing Dugan’s Restaurant & Bar Wasn’t a Rumor After All

By Caleb J. Spivak
What Now Atlanta
What Now Atlanta
 4 days ago

Chick-fil-A is moving forward with plans that date back to 2016 to open a new restaurant in the former Dugan’s Restaurant & Bar space, at 777 Ponce de Leon Avenue, a spokesperson for the Atlanta-based chicken chain told What Now Atlanta in an email Thursday.

“We are constantly evaluating potential new locations for our restaurant expansion, and we saw an opportunity in the area to assist with walkability and demand to ensure our guests have the best experience possible,” the spokesperson said. “We look forward to adding two locations to the area and continuing to serve all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

Recent paperwork filed with the City by the company seeks to consolidate the lots at 767, 777, and 779 Ponce de Leon in preparation of bringing a new Chick-fil-A to the Poncey-Highland site.

Robert Francisco of Francisco & Associates has the 777 address listed for sale at $7,000,000 , according to Loopnet , and real estate data obtained by What Now Atlanta Thursday lists the property as “under contract.”

Dugan’s earlier this year announced it would shutter its Ponce de Leon Avenue restaurant and open a new location in Northlake before the end of 2022 . In 2016, Ownership vehemently denied it would be replaced by the fried chicken chain.

“Attention. Rumors concerning sale of Dugans Ponce post are NOT true!!,” the restaurant wrote on Facebook at the time. “We look forward to serving our great customers for years to come!! So…let’s get into some March Madness fun!!”

According to further coverage from the Atlanta Business Chronicle , “Chick-fil-A must receive a Certificate of Appropriateness from the city of Atlanta’s Urban Design Commission before it can move forward with the restaurant.” A traffic impact analysis is also under review by The Atlanta Department of Transportation for the planned restaurant.

Up the street from Dugan’s, Chick-fil-A is opening a restaurant in place of a Texaco gas station. That location, at 689 Boulevard NE, along with the Dugan’s spot, are both slated to open in 2023, the spokesperson said. “The first restaurant is slated to open in early 2023 and the second is projected to open later in the year.”

[Editor’s note: this article was updated with comments from a Chick-fil-A spokesperson.]



Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Atlanta, GA
Restaurants
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Atlanta, GA
Food & Drinks
Local
Georgia Restaurants
City
Atlanta, GA
What Now Atlanta

Spiller Park Coffee To Open as Part of South Downtown’s Historic Hotel Row

The iconic revival of South Downtown’s Historic Hotel Row continues with Newport RE’s announcement of two more storefronts being filled along Mitchell Street: favorite Atlanta coffeehouse Spiller Park and floral and decor shop @Twelve80. At the beginning of what Newport designates as long-term plans for South Downtown, the retail spaces are targeting a fall 2022 opening, furthering the development group’s mission to celebrate the small, walkable experiences reminiscent of how the neighborhood was originally built.
ATLANTA, GA
fb101.com

Atlanta Marriott Northwest Unveils Brand New Event Space

Just in time for the broadscale return to in-person meetings and conferences, Dimension Hospitality presents Cobb County’s second largest hotel ballroom at the Atlanta Marriott, Northwest at Galleria. The new facility features 25,000 square feet of space, including a divisible 11,000 square foot grand ballroom, outdoor terraces, and an event lawn, capable of accommodating up to 1,200 guests.
ATLANTA, GA
vegoutmag.com

Pinky Cole Becomes DoorDash’s Chief Restaurant Advisor

Slutty Vegan’s founder and CEO begins a new venture with DoorDash!. DoorDash appoints Slutty Vegan’s founder Pinky Cole as its next Chief Restaurant Advisor! Cole, then, becomes the “Voice of the Industry.” As such, she will be vital in bettering DoorDash’s internal operations. Slutty Vegan’s...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Rumor#Chick Fil A#Urban Design#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Restaurant Bar#Ponce De Leon Avenue#Francisco Associates#Dugans Ponce
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brothers rebrand long-time Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant

Brothers Andy and Glenn McDaniel may have changed the name of their Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant to McDaniel’s QN2, but they’ve kept customer favorites while putting their spin on the menu. The brothers began at this location as a Slope’s BBQ franchise 20 years ago in March. They had the chance to make a change […] The post Brothers rebrand long-time Sandy Springs barbecue restaurant appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Explore Atlanta

Why Atlanta Is The World's Busiest Airport?

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport has been the busiest airport (by passenger number) for many years. It may seem surprising that this title is not held by larger international cities or well-known hub locations, such as London, New York, or Dubai. So why is this?
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AccessAtlanta

Spend an evening at these 5 quintessential dive bars in Atlanta

Dive bars hold a special place in the hearts of Atlantans. They’re the neighborhood watering holes and the so-bad-it’s-good destinations that offer a break from pretense. They’re the places where expectations can be lowered in direct proportion to alcohol prices. Tucked into the folds of our city,...
ATLANTA, GA
Explore Atlanta

Top 8 Best Restaurants to Visit in Atlanta, Come Hungry!

Atlanta has changed over the years, and she's truly come into her own in the culinary scene, taking the farm-to-table movement to the next level. Restaurants like Miller Union and Restaurant Eugene are visiting farmer's markets regularly, fostering partnerships with local farmers, and meeting the demands of customers seeking the freshest of ingredients. But these aren't your grandma's meats and veggies; they sing with creativity, flavor, and boldness. It's time to build your Atlanta bucket list of gastronomic proportions. Dress up for an elegant night on the town at Cape Dutch, or come casual to Gunshow. Make a reservation (and deposit) at Staplehouse on the weekend, or shop the new Ponce City Market area during the week with a stop at Breeza Cucina. Hit up Hugh Acheson's Empire State South for a weekend brunch, or escape to Umi for a whirlwind romantic experience. Whatever your dining style, company, or location in the city, we've got something you'll love. Whatever you do, come hungry!
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Metro Atlanta Single-Mother Entrepreneur Received $1,000 Gift

Donald Williams, the owner of Williams Accounting & Consulting, gifted an Atlanta-area single mother with $1,000 in honor of the Williams Accounting & Consulting Annual Mom Boss Grant. This is the second year, the metro Atlanta businessman and his company hosted the grant, which is just one component of Williams...
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Conyers: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Conyers, Georgia

Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, is the county seat and only city of Rockdale County, Georgia. It is located 24 miles east from downtown Atlanta, and is part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Conyers now includes the former separate town Milstead. There are many attractions to visit, such as Lewis Vaughn...
CONYERS, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Snellville: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Snellville, Georgia

Snellville, a small town in Gwinnett County, is located 25 miles northeast from Atlanta. The area does not have a MARTA bus service, but there is a commuter bus which connects to the MARTA system. Best Time To Travel. The hottest months are July and August followed by June. The...
SNELLVILLE, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 lobster rolls you’ll love in Atlanta

For being so far from the ocean, Atlantans love their seafood. When the season permits, we flock toward the New England staple, the lobster roll. And why not? Sweet, fleshy lobster piled onto a toasted top-split bun. Sounds like heaven. As for what makes up the rest of that sandwich you’re about to inhale is a bit of a debate. Mayo vs. butter; how much spice and what part of the lobster you use all come into play when building a lobster roll.
ATLANTA, GA
What Now Atlanta

What Now Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
309
Followers
127
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

Atlanta's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowatlanta.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy