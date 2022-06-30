Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Sioux Falls metro area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux Falls using data from AAA. How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week. Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices.

