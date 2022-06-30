Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Sioux Falls metro area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Sioux Falls using data from AAA. How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week. Following a dip in crude oil prices, average national gas prices are down roughly 8 cents per gallon, according to AAA. Crude oil reached roughly $122 per barrel earlier this month and was down to about $105 per barrel at the end of June. Crude oil prices account for approximately 54% of overall gas prices.
Welcome to the Weekend File, a public affairs presentation of WNAX News…. The Yankton City Commission decided to move ahead and listen to proposals that could lead to the sale of several acres of land on Broadway, adjacent to the city cemetery. At a work session earlier this week, City...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Monday morning Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation held its annual Independence Day celebration at Falls Park. While anyone from around the area can participate, the event is mainly geared toward families. “Seeing the family interactions, seeing the memories being created is really quite...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Local HY-Vees are withdrawing all Hy-Vee branded potato dishes. Finding Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad will be more difficult after possible contamination. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
To say that the housing market has been volatile over the past couple of years would be a major understatement. The demand to build more and more houses to combat record low inventories coupled with soaring home prices have combined to make it a dream come true for sellers and a nightmare for buyers.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 4th of July Market Day kicks takes place in Brandon on Saturday. The event takes place at 915 N. Splitrock Blvd. from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM and features a wide variety of vendors. Market manager, Julie Lanoue, joined Dakota News Now...
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for parts of southeastern South Dakota including Sioux Falls, in effect until 7:00 PM Sunday (July 3). "A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue battled a garage fire Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at a home on the 900 block of South Edward Drive. Initial reports said that there was thick black smoke coming from the garage. First arriving SFFR crews...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the 4th of July, the City of Sioux Falls will be hosting a celebration event including a run/walk, parade and more. The events will take place throughout the morning in downtown Sioux Falls. You can get a full look at all the events...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 4. Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Fire crews from Brandon, Valley Springs, and Sioux Falls are responding to a garage fire in Brandon this morning. Our KELOLAND news team is headed to the scene and we hope to keep you updated.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two people are dead and a third is in critical but stable condition after a robbery and related standoff Saturday in the Sioux Falls area, officials said. Police said two people were shot at a business in Hartford, just outside the city, around 9:30...
BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — Take a walk through the Brandon’s Farmers Market and you can find food trucks, vendors selling canned goods, fresh food, homemade clothing and more. “Salas salsas, we’re known for our fresh ingredient salsas, and so we do everything fresh,” said Marcela Salas, co-owner of Salas Salsas.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities responded to a house fire in Brandon, Monday afternoon. Dakota News Now will have more information as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
It sounds a little silly to mow your lawn at night when visibility is low, and there's truly no way of determining if your lawn is mowed evenly. However, some people just get busy or may just be motivated to take care of their lawns at night. Who the heck...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two people in Sioux Falls were taken to the hospital early Sunday morning for what Fire Rescue says was possible carbon monoxide exposure. First responders were called to a home on East 8th Street around 2 o’clock this morning. A third person was...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fireworks are traditionally at the heart of many Fourth of July celebrations, but most of them are illegal within the confines of Sioux Falls and other South Dakota cities. The Sioux Falls Police Department says if a firework makes noise or flies into the...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls Police are investigating a car that overturned near downtown at 9 a.m. Friday. The gray SUV was on its side at 10th Street and Second Avenue by the American Bank and Trust. An officer on the scene told KELO.com news that speed...
Sioux Center, Iowa — The combination of one well being out of commission and dry conditions have teamed up to cause the City of Sioux Center to issue mandatory water restrictions. The City of Sioux Center has elevated the water conservation level to what they call a Water Warning....
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A late night shooting in Hartford ended tragically in Sioux Falls. Glenn Scott Nisich, 57 of Sioux Falls was shot and killed by police after he opened fire at officers serving a search warrant at his home Sunday morning in the 1800 block of E. 29th Street North.
TRENT, S.D. (KELO.com) — Fire crews from several departments in multiple counties were called to Trent today to help battle a fire which ignited in the elevator. KELO.com news was told the structure collapsed around 8 p.m. this evening. Baltic, Dell Rapids, Colman, Brookings, and Jasper, Minnesota, are among fire departments on scene.
