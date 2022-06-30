ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Changes coming to medical debt on credit reports

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
 4 days ago
Changes are coming to medical debt on credit reports.

Anything you've paid already is supposed to be dropped from your file starting Friday.

Also any unpaid bills won't be reported until 12 months have passed.

Currently that happens after six months, but you need to be checking your credit report to make sure this actually happens.

Put in that dispute with the credit bureau and also send a copy to whoever reported the information to the credit bureau.

That's usually a creditor or debt collector.

By June next year, the credit bureaus will stop reporting unpaid medical debts that's less than $500.

"There's still about 30% of medical debts that are going to stay on credit reports And that 30% of medical debt is actually the hardest to deal with and it's the medical debt that the most vulnerable consumers carry," said Chi Chi Wu, attorney for the National Consumer Law Center.

