Click here to read the full article. For just an hour, Megan Thee Stallion’s world shrinks to the size of a Los Angeles escape room. Here, on this April evening, there are no festivals to rehearse for, no verses to perfect, no brand deals to broker, no rumors to right or trauma to relive or pretrial hearings to sit through — just Megan, a small crew, and a steely determination to conquer the game. “We did one before, and we were pretty bad at it,” she says of her last escape-room experience. After we enter our room, Megan and I, along...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO