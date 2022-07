JoAnn Simek did a lot for this community while she was here, now to honor her, the city would like to name the road on the end of Pep’s Drive “JoAnn’s Way.”. “I brought up the use of JoAnn’s name because she sat in this chair, on the city council for a number of years and never wanted any recognition for it. So I figured we could take this opportunity to pay homage to JoAnn,” said alderman Christine Weix at Monday’s city Medford city council committee of the whole meeting.

