Kentucky State

Officials: Voter registration continues to rise in Kentucky

 4 days ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. — More new voters were added to Kentucky's registration rolls than were removed in May, marking the third straight month of gains, Secretary of State Michael Adams said. From May 18 — when the rolls reopened for registration following the state's May 17 primary election —...

WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky AG petitions to reinstate abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — After an appellate court denied his appeal, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate an abortion ban. According to Cameron’s writ petition, he asks the state Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. “We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
More Kentucky counties in the red, yellow for COVID than in green

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the first time since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began issuing their COVID Community Levels maps in April, Kentucky has more counties in the red or yellow categories than those that are in the green. The map, which was posted to...
KENTUCKY STATE
Central Kentucky hit with small quake

A magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded in central Kentucky Sunday morning. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about two miles north northeast of Chaplin and 18 miles west southwest of Lawrenceburg, west of Lexington. A quake of 2.5 is the threshold of...
LAWRENCEBURG, KY
Here's what fireworks are legal in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Whether you live in Kentucky or Indiana, there are some laws everyone has to be aware of when celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks. You can't light up within 200 feet of a structure, vehicle or person. You have to obey local ordinances. Fireworks that...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Western Kentucky State Fair closes with high attendance

The Western Kentucky State Fair came to a close Saturday night after nine days of events, rides and exhibits. Many, many people took advantage of the community event, with Tony Meacham saying they saw a record amount of people come through the gates. The Western Kentucky State Fair had record attendance for 2022, after 5,172 people entered the gates on the final day of the fair, bringing the overall attendance numbers to 43,932, the highest total in many years.
KENTUCKY STATE
Hey, All You Online Study People…Get Off Kentucky’s Back [VIDEO]

You could consider me part of the problem. After all, I did publish a story very recently about how Kentucky's driving leaves much to be desired. And now I've come across ANOTHER study that doesn't paint Kentucky in a favorable light. In fact, I have seen multiple studies that do that, and I think I'm at my limit. Okay, yes, a study is a study, but maybe you just get to a point where it's like, "ALRIGHT, but I'm tired of hearing all these negatives about my home state."
KENTUCKY STATE
Less counties in Kentucky listed as ‘distressed’ by ARC

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Appalachian Regional Commission on Thursday released its 2023 map of county economic status and distressed areas for fiscal year 2023, and Kentucky has seen a drop in the number of counties categorized as “Distressed” by the ARC. Every year, ARC applies an...
KENTUCKY STATE
Gov. Beshear Gives Covid-19 Update

During his weekly Team Kentucky update Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is experiencing a slight plateau, with 9,579 cases announced from June 21st through June 27th. The positivity rate is also experiencing a plateau at 13.36% on June 26th. Overall hospitalizations in Kentucky, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, have moderately increased, but this increase is not expected to continue. The CDC currently has Laurel County in the “Low” Community Level for COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19 Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, are advised to get vaccinated. The new vaccine booster for the super-contagious omicron variant is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Dog Goes Bananas Watching a Horse-Race

Living in Kentucky, you know there are certain things that define the state: bourbon, music, BBQ, University of Kentucky basketball, and horse racing; specifically the Kentucky Derby. The fan base for all of these things is huge. For any of them, the entire state is all in, even the dogs....
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky officials detail events that led up to deadly shooting

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Officials are releasing more information on the events that lead up to a deadly shooting in the Floyd County town of Allen Thursday night. At a press conference Sunday afternoon Judge-Executive Robby Williams said at approximately 6:30 p.m., Thursday, June 30, deputies were attempting to serve an emergency protection order […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Spend the Night at this Haunted Opera House in Kentucky

I am convinced that there are two types of people in this world. The first are the ones (like me) who cover their eyes during scary movies and still somehow mange to jump out of their seat (It's that music, I tell ya). The second are the ones who celebrate Halloween for months on end and are more interested in people's real encounters with ghosts than the special effects of Hollywood. My aunt and uncle fall into the latter as they use their PTO from work to schedule ghost hunts all over Indiana and Ohio.
KENTUCKY STATE
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

FRANKFORT, KY (July 1, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort, which provides coverage for Shelby, Spencer, Franklin, Anderson, Scott, Woodford, and Fayette counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at approved locations in accordance with Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will...
KENTUCKY STATE
Louisville, KY
