ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Hells Angels Founder Sonny Barger Dead at 83

By reporterwings
reporterwings.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonny Barger, the founder of Hells Angels, has died. The news broke on his own Facebook page Wednesday night, with a post that read, “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone. I’ve asked that this note be posted immediately after my...

reporterwings.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Beast

Hells Angels Founder Dies at 83: ‘Know That I Passed Peacefully’

Sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll were in Sonny Barger’s blood. The 83-year-old biker and pop culture icon announced his death Thursday from beyond the grave: “If you are reading this message, you’ll know that I’m gone...Please know that I passed peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. But also know that in the end, I was surrounded by what really matters: My wife, Zorana, as well as my loved ones. Keep your head up high, stay loyal, remain free, and always value honor.” Barger founded the original 1957 Hells Angels chapter in Oakland, California, and was known for being the face of its subsequent counterculture movement characterized by beards, denim, crime, and motorcycles. The Hells Angels were consistently investigated by the feds for criminal enterprise and racketeering. His former lawyer confirmed to The Washington Post that Barger died of liver cancer.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

KPIX reporter shares story of her family's encounter with Hells Angel Sonny Barger

OAKLAND -- On the day notorious Hells Angel leader Sonny Barger passed away, KPIX 5 reporter Juliette Goodrich shared a personal story about an encounter her family had with Barger when she was just an infant.Barger, the notorious founding member of the Hells Angels charter in Oakland, died on Thursday. His passing was announced with a statement he had written to be released on social media after his death. Sonny Barger founded the Oakland charter of the Hells Angels in 1957. The Oakland club house is still here and operating as part of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club.Barger became the public...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
City
Modesto, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
Complex

The Most Dangerous Biker Gangs in America

Outlaw motorcycle gangs have been a thorn in the side of US law enforcement since the 1960s. Today, these dangerous organizations are engaged in criminal activities on both coasts and throughout the American heartland. “One-percenter” motorcycle clubs—so named because the American Motorcyclist Association has said that 99 percent of motorcyclists are law-abiding—run drugs across the borders and participate in a litany of additional crimes, from contract killing to petty theft.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Jack Wagner’s Son Harrison Dead at 27, Found in Los Angeles Parking Lot

Gone too soon. Jack Wagner’s youngest child, son Harrison Wagner, died on Monday, June 6. He was 27. Harrison was pronounced dead in North Hollywood, California, at 5:14 a.m. local time, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner report obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 7. According to the filing, the case has been “deferred pending additional investigation.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Bret Michaels 'hospitalized after suffering bad reaction to medication' leading to cancellation of Poison's Nashville show

Bret Michaels was hospitalized after suffering a bad reaction to a medication just before he was set to take the stage with his band Poison in Nashville on Thursday. Members of the band — who are currently on a stadium tour with Def Leppard, Motley Crue and Joan Jett — took to the stage to announce Bret had been taken to the hospital, attendees allege, according to TMZ.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonny Barger
RadarOnline

'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton & Estranged Wife Sheree Sell O.C. Home For $3.2 Million After Shocking Split

General Hospital star Steve Burton & his estranged wife Sheree Gustin unloaded their family home months after they announced their split.Radar has obtained real estate records that reveal the couple sold off their 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom, 1,827 sq. ft. condo in Corona Del Mar for $3.2 million. The sale closed on May 25 — only weeks after the two announced Sheree was pregnant and it was not Steve’s baby. Earlier this year, Sheree announced she was pregnant with her 4th child. However, soon after, Steve took to Instagram to tell fans to stop congratulating him. “I wanted to clear something up....
CORONA, CA
The Independent

Pasha Bleasdell death: Model and star of Nelly’s ‘Hot in Herre’ video dies aged 38

Model and star of one of Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” video, Pasha Bleasdell has died of a brain tumour at the age of 38.The news of her death was announced by her friend and music video director, Director X.“We lost a friend yesterday,” he wrote on Instagram. “Pasha Bleasdell passed away from a brain tumour on 4 June, at 11.59 pm.“If you made videos in 2000s or were around to watch them you know Pasha. We met her doing background work on the set of Donnell Jones ‘Where I Want To Be’ from there we put her in the mix....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Biker Gangs#Firearms#The Oakland Hells Angels
Fox News

TikTok star found dead in parking lot after posting cryptic message

TikTok star Cooper Noriega was found dead in a parking lot last week amid a battle with addiction and mental illness and mental illness, according to his family. Noriega, 19, who had nearly 3 million TikTok followers and was well known on the short-form video app, was pronounced dead in a parking lot last Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, which has yet to release the teen's exact cause of death.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Army
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Eater

Why Can’t the Biggest Name in Fried Chicken Break Through in Los Angeles?

On one hot summer day in 2020, Kim Prince, the owner of Los Angeles’s Hotville Chicken, ran orders to rows of cars waiting for takeout in the vast parking lot of the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza mall. Minutes later, she hurried back inside to check the delivery app screens and tap away on her phone with messages to her fans on social media. In the kitchen, her staff of two hovered over piles of Hotville chicken, fresh from the cooker and still forming a craggy exterior as it rested, the skin a reddish-orange from the restaurant’s proprietary spice blend.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Travis Barker Hospitalized for Pancreatitis: Details

On the mend. Travis Barker’s hospitalization on Tuesday, June 28, was due to pancreatitis, a source tells Us Weekly. Us has reached out to reps for Barker, 46, and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, who was by his side. The rocker went to the hospital after experiencing health issues, per photos published by TMZ. Later on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy