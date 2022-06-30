ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheeling, WV

Experts warn of poisonous plant that causes a swollen red rash

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

(WTRF)–If you have ever done lawn care work or ventured a little too deep into the woods, you unfortunately might have ended up with poison ivy.

Since summer is here, outdoor activities like hiking, picnicking, and gardening are more popular than ever.

So, it is critical that you stay cautious of poison ivy, poison oak, and poison sumac while enjoying the great outdoors.

Experts say once touch of the leaf can lead to an itchy red rash and some cases are worse than others.

Dr. Shawn Stern, medical director at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital says it is one of the most common skin irritations in the US.

The big thing is to get the oil off the skin. You must clean it with warm water and soap because it is oily, even dishwashing liquid sometimes will help get it off. If you do not have that available alcohol wipes can help, take it off.

The other thing people get in trouble with, especially our asthmatics is people will burn poison ivy and the oils can get into the smoke and they can breathe those in which can cause sometimes in allergic reaction at that point they’re asthmatic attack.

Dr. Shawn Stern, Medical Director, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital

He says most of the time this can be treated at home but if the rash is near your eyes or the area becomes infected it’s critical you are seen by a physician.

The plant’s oil can easily be spread by children and animals so keep a close eye on them both when outdoors.

Dr. Stern says stay away from at-home remedies because it could make things worse.

Although catching poison ivy is more common in the summertime, Dr. Stern says watch out for it when burning wood in the colder months as well.

