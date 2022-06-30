ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloverdale Only Place in Sonoma County to Buy and Use Legal Fireworks

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFireworks fans are heading to Cloverdale. It’s the only city where the sale and use of...

Pacaso causes stir in rural Napa County neighborhood

Residents in the rural Olive Hill Lane area near Coombsville Road recently discovered they could be getting a new neighbor that is giving many of them pause — Pacaso. Pacaso is the second-home co-ownership business that critics say hurts the character of neighborhoods. In this case, eight people could own the house in a community of a few dozen homes near vineyards and Mount George.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
travelawaits.com

9 Ocean View Picnic Spots On California’s Mendocino Coast

Rugged, wild, and magnificent, Mendocino County’s 100-mile coastline is the subject of artists, photographers, poets, and songwriters. California Highway 1 snakes along the Pacific. One turn after another reveals incredible cliffs, offshore rocks, secret beaches, coastal prairies, trails, and one fantastic picnic spot after another. Let’s Talk Picnics.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

Second Drowning in the Last Six Days at Lake Berryessa

Lake Berryessa, one of the North Bay’s most popular destinations for boating and swimming, has claimed the life of a 35-year-old San Pablo man this afternoon. This marks the second drowning in one week. As per a Facebook post from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:00 p.m. Marciallo...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

State issues curtailments in the Russian River watershed

State water regulators curtailed 331 water rights in the Russian River watershed effective Friday, ending a weekslong reprieve brought on by late-season rainfall that prevented restrictions from being imposed earlier this summer. The long-expected order means several hundred ranchers, grape growers and other landowners are now prohibited from exercising rights...
POLITICS
kolomkobir.com

Fourth of July Weekend is upon us – Lake County Record-B

Bass fishing on Clear Lake is rated from fair to good and should remain that way throughout the long three-day Fourth of July holiday weekend. Most fishermen report catching 10-15 bass per day. Whereas many of them are weighing only 1-3 pounds, the fish are fun to catch, especially for youngsters.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Man With Dementia Pulled from Russian River

A man who suffers from dementia is recovering after being pulled from the Russian River. The man was reported missing from his home in Monte Rio on Wednesday night. A Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputy spotted him in the river and pulled him to safety later in the night. The man was suffering from hypothermia and was rushed to the hospital after being airlifted to an ambulance.
MONTE RIO, CA
mendofever.com

Redwood Valley Comes Together for This Year’s Black Bart Parade

Yesterday, July 2, 2022, the Redwood Valley community came together for the annual Black Bart Parade, organized by the Redwood Riders horse club. Jessie Taaning Sanchez, a horseback rider and proud resident of Redwood Valley, has organized the event for many years. Retired Sheriff Tom Allman portrayed the infamous Black...
REDWOOD VALLEY, CA
ksro.com

Metal Grinding Leads to One-Acre Fire in Fountaingrove

Firefighters have contained a vegetation fire in Fountaingrove to one acre. Yesterday afternoon, Santa Rosa firefighters were called to the fire on the 3900 block of Skyfarm Drive. Units from CALFIRE and Sonoma County Fire District also responded and contained it to one acre. The fire was caused by workers grinding metal in the area. This is the third fire in Fountaingrove this season caused by grinding related work near dry grass.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Two-Acre Fire Contained in Sonoma; No Structure Damage

Firefighters managed to contain a 2-acre grass fire in Sonoma on Thursday evening. The blaze broke out on the 19000 block of Old Winery Road in Sonoma around 7pm, and crews had stopped forward progress by 8pm. Cal Fire used air support to drop fire retardant, slowing the spread of the flames. No structures were damaged and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
KRON4 News

World War II explosives found in Petaluma home

PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — World War II explosives were found at a west Petaluma residence on Saturday, the Petaluma Police Department announced. A concerned resident called the police when they ran into three Japanese grenades, an artillery shell and six munitions at a deceased family member’s home, police said. The police department noticed that the […]
PETALUMA, CA
Politics
KRON4 News

Marin County sheriff oversight recommended by grand jury

MARIN CO., Calif. (BCN) — A civil grand jury in Marin County has recommended that the county create a sheriff’s office oversight board after what it describes as a “strained” and distrustful relationship between law enforcement and residents in Marin City. The report, entitled “Sheriff Oversight: The Time is Now” was released on June 15 […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Petaluma firm launching treehouse glamping venture

This isn’t the tree fort of yesteryear. A newly relocated Petaluma company is betting that professionals yearning for respite in the outdoors but with the comforts of home will be eager to spend big on modern treehouses for themselves or as a rental business for glamorous camping — better known as glamping.
PETALUMA, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: 140 pounds of meth seized in big drug bust

Happy Birthday: The Novato Police Department wished a happy birthday to K9 Rookie, who has been with the force since 2018 and helped take a bite out of crime. Arson: Novato Police Officers investigated a series of commercial burglaries, vandalism incidents, and arson on Roblar Drive and Ignacio Blvd. On a Saturday, around 5:44 a.m., officers responded to a report of a fire inside a business on Roblar Drive. Novato Fire personnel determined that the fire incident was arson related and ignited intentionally. The building’s fire sprinkler system was activated due to the fire. During a building search, a second area was located that had been burned but was extinguished. During the fire investigation, NPD Officers learned two SMART Train buildings were vandalized on Roblar Drive.
NOVATO, CA
ksro.com

California State Gas Tax Goes Up by Three-Cents

Just in time for what’s expected to be one of the busiest travel weekends of the year, California’s gas tax goes up today. The gas tax is rising by nearly another three-cents per gallon, taking it to a total of 54-cents per gallon. The gas tax is adjusted each year to keep up with inflation. It comes as lawmakers urge Governor Newsom to suspend the state’s gas tax to give drivers a break from near record high prices. Today’s average price for a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County is $6.36. The statewide average is $6.27.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

