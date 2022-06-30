The Flash: Showrunner Eric Wallace Teases Romance, Fun in Season 9

Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed the first look at Sigourney Weaver's character. In the sequel, she'll be Na'vi named Kiri. Jake and Neytri adopted the teenager after the events of the first film. Fans will remember that she played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first movie. But, she perished during the film. There's no rule that people cannot return to a franchise in other roles though, and that's the case we have right here. Empire Magazine provided the wild look at this unforeseen development. Director James Cameron has been none-too-shy about bringing back his favorite actors to work with. When the opportunity came to get Weaver back into the fold, he probably jumped at the chance. Check out the first look at Kiri for yourself down below.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO