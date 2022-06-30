ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Flash: Showrunner Eric Wallace Teases Romance, Fun in Season 9

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Season 8 finale of The Flash was a big one for The CW series. Not only did it bring to stunning conclusion the long running battle between Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh), but it also gave fans something they'd been wanting for much of...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

The Flash: How Season 9 Renewal Changed the Season 8 Finale

The Flash ended its eighth season this week, but while it's been confirmed that the series will return for Season 9 next year, "Negative, Part Two" wasn't always meant to be a season finale. The episode was originally structured to serve as series finale before renewal news came down and now, series showrunner Eric Wallace is breaking down what was changed when The Flash got the gift more time.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Flash Star Candice Patton Explains Season 8 Absence

The CW's The Flash just wrapped up its eighth season earlier this week with the season finale concluding the long-running fight between Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) and Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash (Tom Cavanagh) as well as bringing Iris West Allen (Candice Patton) back from the "dead" as it were, finally resolving her time sickness storyline and seeing her reunited with Barry back home in Central City. Iris' return was great news for fans of the series, as well as the news that Patton had signed on for the show's upcoming ninth season. But while both of those things were well-received by fans, questions remained as to why Patton was so absent for most of Season 8. Now, the series star is clarifying the situation.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Studio Trigger Bringing Back Classic Gainax Anime for Season 2

Studio Trigger is bringing back one of their major anime classics for a much requested second season run! Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt has officially announced it will be returning for Season 2! Studio Trigger is currently celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the studio, and in that decade the studio has released some of the most unique anime projects of all time. But what made it unique from the outset was the fact that it was a studio formed by former Gainax employee, Hiroyuki Imaishi, who has since gone on to direct some of Trigger's projects in the decade since its founding.
COMICS
Person
Grant Gustin
Person
Candice Patton
Person
Tom Cavanagh
ComicBook

Stranger Things Fans Struggling to Deal With Shocking Death in Season 4 Finale

The final two episodes of Stranger Things' fourth season hit Netflix today, and they featured a whole lot of excitement, horror, and tears. As all of the main characters prepared to go up against Vecna, it was clear not everyone would survive the finale, and now fans are dealing with the heartbreaking aftermath. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4 – Volume 2... In the finale, "The Piggyback," the kids remaining in Hawkins hatch a plan to stop Vecna by using Max (Sadie Sink) as bait while Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) head back to the Upside Down to kill him. Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) also go to the Upside Down with a plan to distract the bat creatures and buy more time for those heading to kill Vecna. Sadly, Eddie was the only one who did not survive the mission.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Panty & Stocking Fans Can't Believe the Anime is Coming Back

The stories are true, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is coming back with a new project over 12 years after the original series aired, and fans can't believe the classic anime series is really coming back. When Studio Trigger was first founded by members of the former Gainax studio, the company then went on to make some of the most notable and memorable original series over the course of its decade long run. To celebrate this milestone tenth anniversary, Studio Trigger took the stage at Anime Expo to surprise fans everywhere that the classic Gainax series is making a comeback with new material.
COMICS
BGR.com

Spend your July 4 watching this animated Netflix movie that raunchily skewers history

July 4 is one of those holidays that’s perfect for getting together with family and friends, enjoying a cookout, relaxing at home thanks to time off from work — and enjoying a carefree Netflix binge session. If you’re looking for something to stream later today, in fact, it might be worth checking out a Netflix movie that you might have missed when it debuted last year and which tackles an American origin story.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Time Traveler's Wife Cancelled After One Season at HBO

It looks like time is officially up for The Time Traveler's Wife. On Friday, it was announced (via Variety) that HBO has cancelled the series after one six-episode season. Based on the 2003 novel of the same name written by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler's Wife followed the relationship between Henry DeTamble (Theo James), a man with a genetic disorder which causes him to sporadically travel through time for short periods, and Clare Abshire (Rose Leslie), a woman who met an older version of Henry when she was a girl who told her they were married in the future.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One Piece Film: Red Panel Live Blog

Anime Expo is pushing forward with another massive event! If you did not know, One Piece: Red is taking over the massive convention ahead of its new movie release. This August, One Piece Film: Red will check in on Luffy as he prepares to undergo a wild new mission on the high seas. And as always, ComicBook.com is here on the ground to give fans a live look at the movie's panel featuring special guests like executive producer Shinji Shimizu!
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars Andor Creator Reveals Show's Five-Year Setup

The upcoming Disney+ series Andor will chronicle the five years that led to the events of the first Star Wars standalone movie, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Speaking to Empire Magazine at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, where the show's first trailer debuted, Andor creator Tony Gilroy explained the structure of the series. He says the scale of the story led to a block directing approach behind the scenes, leading into Season 2 applying a one-year-per-block structure, offering a chance to explore the motivations and character arcs that led to explosive occurrences in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Controversial Chris Pratt Movie Now Streaming on Netflix

Chris Pratt's appearance as Star-Lord in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie marked a line in the sand for the actor's career, his transformation from chubby-comedic relief to ripped-action hero had begun. Before he became the Marvel hero however he dipped his toes into another film where he packed on muscle and totted a gun for a mission, technically for a film that wasn't an action movie, 2012's Jessica Chastain-starring Zero Dark Thirty. Now streaming on Netflix, Pratt played a member of Seal Team Six in the film, even playing the character that killed Osama Bin Laden himself, and that's just one of the many things found controversial about this movie.
MOVIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ComicBook

Joe Turkel, The Shining and Blade Runner Actor, Dead at 94

Joe Turkel, a character actor best known for his appearances in The Shining and Blade Runner, passed away earlier this week. Variety reports that Turkel passed at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California on Monday, June 27. Details of his cause of death were not confirmed but the actor was 94 at the time of his death. His survived by two sons (Craig and Robert), two daughter-in-laws and his brother, David Turkel, according to the outlet. They also report that prior to his death, Turkel completed a memoir, titled "The Misery of Success," which will be published later this year by his family.
SANTA MONICA, CA
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promo Art Reveals First Look at Namor Villain Attuma

Thor: Love and Thunder is hitting theatres next week, but it won't be the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to look forward to this year. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being released later this year and is set to star Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman. Not much is known about the highly-anticipated movie, but there have been many rumors that Namor will be a major character in the film with many believing Tenoch Huerta will play the role. Today, the Twitter account @MCU_Facility shared some promo art that's reportedly the first look at Attuma, a villain and enemy of Namor.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Ranked Last in Streamer Satisfaction According to Survey

In this digital age, it's a common joke that Netflix cancels its show at the drop of a hat. As it turns out, the analytics-first company is ranking low on customer satisfaction. A new study from Whip Media, Netflix comes last in perceived value when compared to eight other streaming platforms.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

RWBY: Arrowfell Trailer Released

Rooster Teeth, WayForward, and Arc System Works have revealed a new trailer for RWBY: Arrowfell, the upcoming video game set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Fall 2022. The trailer shows off a fresh look at the title and gameplay and was shared as part of a slate of RWBY franchise news at the RTX Austin 2022 convention.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Avatar 4 and 5 May Not Be Directed by James Cameron

James Cameron may not direct the fourth and fifth Avatar films, assuming those films get made at all. Cameron returned to direct Avatar: The Way of Water and its untitled sequel and has compared making the Avatar sequels to adapting The Lord of the Rings but without the source material. Speaking to Empire, Cameron admits that he feels how time-consuming making these films can be. In the past, Cameron handed off projects, such as when he gave Alita: Battle Angel over to Robert Rodriguez. The option to do the same with Avatar 4 and 5 remains on the table, at least for now.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Reveals First Look at Sigourney Weaver's Teenage Character

Avatar: The Way of Water has revealed the first look at Sigourney Weaver's character. In the sequel, she'll be Na'vi named Kiri. Jake and Neytri adopted the teenager after the events of the first film. Fans will remember that she played Dr. Grace Augustine in the first movie. But, she perished during the film. There's no rule that people cannot return to a franchise in other roles though, and that's the case we have right here. Empire Magazine provided the wild look at this unforeseen development. Director James Cameron has been none-too-shy about bringing back his favorite actors to work with. When the opportunity came to get Weaver back into the fold, he probably jumped at the chance. Check out the first look at Kiri for yourself down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pirates Of The Caribbean Star Confirms Role In Live-Action Snow White Film as Grumpy

While the upcoming, live-action adaptation of Disney's Snow White may not actually include the Seven Dwarfs that the fable and animated film are known for, it appears the magical creatures of the film's world will fill similar roles. In a video recorded at Denver's Fan Expo, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise actor Martin Klebba revealed that he will be playing the film's version of Grumpy. The revelation came in a brief promotional video for the fan convention, where the actor was holding a stuffed Grumpy plush and standing in front of his booth.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Muppets Mayhem Crew Involved in Truck Accident on Set of Disney+ Series

The crew of Disney+'s The Muppets Mayhem series has been involved in an accident on the set of the upcoming series. According to Deadline, on Friday night (July 1st) around 11:30 p.m., a crew truck crashed into a tree on the edge of cliff located near Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. There were reportedly no injuries, though per the report the timing of the accident may raise questions about the issue of long hours on film and television production sets. No additional details were available in the report.
LOS ANGELES, CA

