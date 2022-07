Based on ladder Rank within Teamfight Tactics Set Seven, 160 North American players began their run towards Dragonlands Worlds. Slated as the first official competitive tournament of TFT Set Seven in the North American region, organized gameplay was broken up into four days and two weekends. Additional tournament days were added to the Cup tournaments within the NA Dragonlands roadmap, providing more opportunities to players. Each player qualified to compete in the Cup tournaments is eligible to earn Qualifying Points that can turn into invites to the Mid-Set Finale and Regional Finals.

