Eagle County this week issued the following press release on COVID-19 testing changes and federal approval of childhood vaccines:. Community COVID-19 resources continue to evolve as the pandemic moves toward an endemic phase. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has opted to close test sites in the region due to decreased demand. CDPHE is consolidating Eagle County test sites to one location under a new provider, Affinity/Eurofin, in Eagle at the Eagle Town Park, 500 Broadway Street. This location will be open three days a week for six hours a day offering free PCR testing. This testing is acceptable for travel validation.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO