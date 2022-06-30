Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Jefferson City metro area

JEFFERSON CITY - This Saturday, Jefferson City was a host for numerous vendors looking to sell poultry, produce, baked goods and even seasonings. Capitol City Farmer's Market is located in the parking lot of Orschlen's Farm and Home, located at 2304 Missouri Boulevard. The market hosted three vendors on Saturday,...
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia's annual Fire in the Sky celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. Monday in Stephens Lake Park. The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather team has issued a Weather Alert Day for Monday through Wednesday due to heat indices over 100 degrees. Those planning on spending Independence Day outside should watch their water and hydration levels to avoid heat stroke.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMIZ) Salut to America is kicking things off in Jefferson City, Sunday through Monday, bringing people two days of music, food and lots of family activities for the Fourth of July. Organizers say events are set to get started at noon. This year, carnival rides will be...
Missouri lawmakers will be returning to Jefferson City in the near future with the goal of passing a permanent income tax cut. Gov. Mike Parson on Friday called for a special session to pass tax relief after he vetoed a bill authorizing a one-time, nonrefundable income tax credit. Parson said...
J&M Displays sets up the firework display for Fire in the Sky on Sunday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The workers prepared the firework shells by wiring them into a mod board to be shot off with a controller. The Fire in the Sky event will be held on...
CALIFORNIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A boil order was issued by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources for the California public water system after a positive total coliform and E. coli test on June 29. Another sample was tested on June 30 and the bacteria was detected again. A positive E. coli test indicates the water may
Mary Jordan’s days don’t stop when she gets off work as a nurse manager. When she reaches her farm south of Columbia, there are a lot of goats to feed — about 50 of them. For Jordan, raising her Nigerian Dwarf goats is a childhood dream come...
MORGAN CO., Mo. (KMIZ) Three people were transported to Lake Regional Hospital after crashing their golf cart on Sunday night in Morgan County. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Report, the three people were traveling north on Red Arrow Rd. in a golf cart. The report says the driver, 50-year-old Angela K. Gerstner drove
It’s been almost 50 years since Eli and Anna Weaver opened Weaver’s Country Market just outside Versailles, and it’s still running strong today. One of the oldest Mennonite-owned businesses in the area, Weaver’s sells bulk food items and local produce, including Missouri-grown peaches and apples, local honey, spices, jams, jellies, chocolates, candies, frozen pies and breads.
Every year, more than 12.5 million vehicles travel over the I-70 bridge at Rocheport — now surrounded by towering cranes and bustling construction workers. Officially known as the Lance Corporal Leon Deraps I-70 Missouri River Bridge, the signage that informs motorists who the bridge is named for has been temporarily removed due to the ongoing construction.
Readers from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine have once again voted Just Jeff’s as the best burger in town. Just Jeff’s owner Jeff Spencer was orphaned at a young age in Iowa, and ended up moving to Columbia with his uncle, who owned the Boonville livestock auction. Mr. Spencer started his business on a hot dog cart downtown. He joined 939 the Eagle host Fred Parry in-studio for the hour on Saturday’s “CEO Round Table”:
A Kansas City woman is sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to charges related to a 25-mile chase that started in Jefferson City. Ebone Harris, 25, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest Tuesday. In exchange for her plea, charges were amended down from second-degree assault, stealing and resisting arrest. A charge of driving with a revoked license was dropped. Harris was sentenced to five years supervised probation and 120 days in jail, for which she was given credit for time served. If she violates the terms of her probation, she’ll be sentenced to four years in prison.
Savannah Borowski-Schulz, age 6 months, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Lake Ozark, Missouri. Savannah was born on December 26, 2021 the daughter of Annetta Borowski and Daniel Schulz in Osage Beach, Missouri. To everyone that loved me, look up high, give a big smile...
Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
Franklin County has a new information technology provider, at least through the end of the year. County commissioners unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with NOC Technology, of Washington, that starts July 1 and runs through the end of 2022. It was a shift from a Tuesday meeting in which commissioners had heated exchanges with NOC representatives and each other.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camden County man was seriously injured in a crash Friday night. The crash happened in Miller County along Highway 42. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 53-year-old Timothy Farr lost control of his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle causing it to overturn, then hitting the side of a Dodge Ram 2500 driven
The Highway Patrol making a couple of arrests in the Lake Area. Officials report that 29-year-old Timothy Labrie of Springfield was picked up on possession of less than 10 grams of Marijuana and driving without insurance. He’s since been released. Also 48-year-old Jason Skillings of Gravois Mills was picked...
