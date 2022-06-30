Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cape Girardeau metro area

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire in Gordonville involving a house, garage and side-by-side. According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District’s Facebook post, their department and mutual aid were dispatched to the 3000 block of State Highway PP around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 for a report of a side-by-side on fire next to a home.
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 400 runners and walkers hit the streets of Jackson on Monday morning, July 4 for the Independence Day 5K. The overall winners included Evan Stephens from Jackson (men’s) and Kayden Gilmore from Murphysboro (women’s). The event and went through the park and city....
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Just in time for the holiday week, River City Rodders car club hosted its cars and coffee and donuts hosted by Krispy Kreme. A family-friendly event that is held once a month with River City Rodders car club in the parking lot of Krispy Kreme here in Cape Girardeau.
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about 7 miles southwest of Williamsville and 48 miles west of Sikeston. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
Two earthquakes struck southern Missouri today, including one near New Madrid, home of a violent string of earthquakes that struck the United States in 1811 and 1812 and reversed the direction of water flowing down the Mississippi River. Fortunately, today’s earthquakes were relatively weak, with only a dozen reports of shaking received by USGS. However, today’s two earthquakes are among 20 that have hit the region in the last 30 days.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a pizza restaurant. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to an armed robbery at Marco’s Pizza around 9:41 p.m. on Sunday, July 3. He said the...
WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 2.7 earthquake was reported 6.8 miles southeast of Williamsville in Wayne County. It had a depth of 2.6 miles. It happened around 2:34 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. The coordinates of the quake were 36.889°N 90.478°W.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured and two officers and a firefighter were checked out for smoke inhalation after an apartment fire on Sunday night, July 3. According to Perryville Fire Chief Jeremy Triller, they received a call around 10:53 p.m. of an apartment fire in the 1500 block of Alma Ave.
FRANKLIN COUNTY - A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday night in Franklin County. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Old North Road near North City, Illinois. One male subject was reportedly hit by a dump truck on the roadway. They were later pronounced deceased at the scene. Additional...
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Sh’Tyana Ingram, 21, of Sikeston, died from her injuries after being taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo. According to a release from...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, July 2. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. on Highway P, just one mile west of Arab. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Jack K. Meese...
CAPE GIRARDEAU – Law enforcement in Bollinger County seeks public assistance regarding a missing person. A news release from the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office indicates that on Thursday, June 30, the department received a report concerning a missing person, identified as Kaylee Eaves. Information provided to deputies determined Eaves was last seen by family on the morning of Thursday before she went to work. When family members were made aware she never arrived at work, they contacted and spoke with Eaves briefly around 9:40 a.m. Neither family members nor law enforcement have been able to make contact since.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A victim has been identified in a shooting in Marion. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Griffith Lane in Marion around 10:50 pm on Wednesday June 29th. 57-year-old Shawn Adams was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced...
Metropolis, IL — A Mayfield man has died after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Charles Turner was traveling north on US Route 45 in Massac County when he drove off of the roadway into a ditch for unknown reasons, ramped the embankment of Mary's Lane, and was ejected from the motorcycle.
