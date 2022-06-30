ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cape Girardeau metro area

Gordonville firefighters respond to garage, house, side-by-side on fire

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire in Gordonville involving a house, garage and side-by-side. According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District’s Facebook post, their department and mutual aid were dispatched to the 3000 block of State Highway PP around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3 for a report of a side-by-side on fire next to a home.
GORDONVILLE, MO
KFVS12

Independence Day 5K held in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Around 400 runners and walkers hit the streets of Jackson on Monday morning, July 4 for the Independence Day 5K. The overall winners included Evan Stephens from Jackson (men’s) and Kayden Gilmore from Murphysboro (women’s). The event and went through the park and city....
JACKSON, MO
kbsi23.com

Cars and coffee event with River City Rodders car club

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Just in time for the holiday week, River City Rodders car club hosted its cars and coffee and donuts hosted by Krispy Kreme. A family-friendly event that is held once a month with River City Rodders car club in the parking lot of Krispy Kreme here in Cape Girardeau.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Small earthquake reported in southeast Missouri

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was recorded in southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon. According to the US Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was about 7 miles southwest of Williamsville and 48 miles west of Sikeston. According to the USGS, a quake of 2.5 is the threshold of humans...
SIKESTON, MO
weatherboy.com

Earthquakes Rattle Southern Missouri near New Madrid, Home of Violent 1811 Quake

Two earthquakes struck southern Missouri today, including one near New Madrid, home of a violent string of earthquakes that struck the United States in 1811 and 1812 and reversed the direction of water flowing down the Mississippi River. Fortunately, today’s earthquakes were relatively weak, with only a dozen reports of shaking received by USGS. However, today’s two earthquakes are among 20 that have hit the region in the last 30 days.
MISSOURI STATE
KFVS12

2.7 earthquake detected near Williamsville, MO

WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A 2.7 earthquake was reported 6.8 miles southeast of Williamsville in Wayne County. It had a depth of 2.6 miles. It happened around 2:34 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. The coordinates of the quake were 36.889°N 90.478°W.
WILLIAMSVILLE, MO
wfcnnews.com

Person hit and killed by dump truck near Christopher

FRANKLIN COUNTY - A pedestrian was hit and killed Saturday night in Franklin County. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Old North Road near North City, Illinois. One male subject was reportedly hit by a dump truck on the roadway. They were later pronounced deceased at the scene. Additional...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Sh’Tyana Ingram, 21, of Sikeston, died from her injuries after being taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo. According to a release from...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Deadly crash in Bollinger County, Mo.

Crews responded to a fire involving a home, garage and side-by-side in Gordonville, Mo. Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station. A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Shooting in Sikeston leaves one person...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah's July 4th celebration

Brianna Clark speaks with Susie Davidson from Paducah Parks and Recreation about Paducah's Independence Day events! There will be live music, food trucks, and of course: fireworks!
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Driver killed in fiery crash

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, July 2. The crash happened at 6:48 p.m. on Highway P, just one mile west of Arab. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Jack K. Meese...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Shooting in Sikeston leaves one person dead, another injured

A New Madrid man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Bollinger County on Saturday night, June 2. Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting at Sikeston gas station. A shooting overnight in Sikeston resulted in one woman’s death after being transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. BBB...
SIKESTON, MO
KMZU

Missing person advisory issued in Bollinger County

CAPE GIRARDEAU – Law enforcement in Bollinger County seeks public assistance regarding a missing person. A news release from the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office indicates that on Thursday, June 30, the department received a report concerning a missing person, identified as Kaylee Eaves. Information provided to deputies determined Eaves was last seen by family on the morning of Thursday before she went to work. When family members were made aware she never arrived at work, they contacted and spoke with Eaves briefly around 9:40 a.m. Neither family members nor law enforcement have been able to make contact since.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
wjpf.com

Victim identified in Marion shooting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A victim has been identified in a shooting in Marion. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Griffith Lane in Marion around 10:50 pm on Wednesday June 29th. 57-year-old Shawn Adams was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Couple charged with murder in Cape Girardeau Co.

A woman who went missing out of Bollinger County has been found safe. Record number of travelers expected for holiday weekend. Officials are expecting record highs of travelers for the upcoming Fourth of July weekend. Major Case Squad activated for missing Bollinger Co. woman. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. The...
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Mayfield man dies in motorcycle accident

Metropolis, IL — A Mayfield man has died after a motorcycle accident Sunday afternoon. According to a release from the Illinois State Police, 66-year-old Charles Turner was traveling north on US Route 45 in Massac County when he drove off of the roadway into a ditch for unknown reasons, ramped the embankment of Mary's Lane, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

