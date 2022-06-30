Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Cape Girardeau metro area

CAPE GIRARDEAU – Law enforcement in Bollinger County seeks public assistance regarding a missing person. A news release from the Bollinger County Sheriff's Office indicates that on Thursday, June 30, the department received a report concerning a missing person, identified as Kaylee Eaves. Information provided to deputies determined Eaves was last seen by family on the morning of Thursday before she went to work. When family members were made aware she never arrived at work, they contacted and spoke with Eaves briefly around 9:40 a.m. Neither family members nor law enforcement have been able to make contact since.

BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO