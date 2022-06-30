Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Pittsburgh metro area

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) - How would you like to have your groceries paid for or your gas tank filled for free? Especially with high inflation, it'd be nice. Wharton Curtis LLC. is doing just that and hoping others will pay it forward.During a time of inflation, the group is footing the bill for groceries and gas for some lucky families."I was really shocked. Nobody has ever paid for my groceries," said Ana Coll.Founder Melissa Wharton said this all began when somebody paid for her food in line at Chick-fil-A and it made her question what more she could...

