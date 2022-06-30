Education and Employment June 30, 2022

Going through a very difficult divorce from an abusive narcissistic husband. Walking my little doggie this morning, she stopped to smell a little rose bush and I saw a cute little heart randomly hanging there. When I read the little note pinned to it, I teared up. I so needed this today. It gives me hope because I was starting to lose faith in anything anymore. Thank you to whoever left it there for me. I will find the most perfect spot for it and cherish it.

LENEXA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO