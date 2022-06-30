Education and Employment June 30, 2022
THE FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS IS CURRENTLY HIRING. For more information on positions, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=Fort%20Leavenworth%2C%20Kansas&k=federal%20bureau%20of%20prisons. ENROLLMENT FOR FORT LEAVENWORTH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 207 IS NOW OPEN. To enroll, visit https://www.usd207.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2775782&type=d&pREC_ID=2305294. Child and Youth Services is CURRENTLY HIRING. For more information, visit, https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?I=Fort%20Leavenworth%2C%20Kansas&k=cys. Fort Leavenworth Unified School District 207 is...www.ftleavenworthlamp.com
Comments / 0