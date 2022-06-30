ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Education and Employment June 30, 2022

Fort Leavenworth Lamp
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE FEDERAL BUREAU OF PRISONS IS CURRENTLY HIRING. For more information on positions, visit https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?l=Fort%20Leavenworth%2C%20Kansas&k=federal%20bureau%20of%20prisons. ENROLLMENT FOR FORT LEAVENWORTH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT 207 IS NOW OPEN. To enroll, visit https://www.usd207.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=2775782&type=d&pREC_ID=2305294. Child and Youth Services is CURRENTLY HIRING. For more information, visit, https://www.usajobs.gov/Search/Results?I=Fort%20Leavenworth%2C%20Kansas&k=cys. Fort Leavenworth Unified School District 207 is...

www.ftleavenworthlamp.com

Salina Post

NOW THAT'S RURAL: Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas

Connections. They are a vital part of human relationships, connecting us to our past and to each other. Enhancing those human connections is one of the roles of the humanities, meaning the various aspects of human society and culture. For 50 years, an organization in Kansas has worked to enhance the humanities in communities across our state.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Long-time internal medicine doctor retires after 35 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health celebrated one of its long-tenured doctors as he heads into retirement. Dr. Scott Teeter, an internal medicine specialist, is officially retiring after 35 years with Stormont Vail Hospital. According to Teeter, once he retires, he has plans to travel more and even has a hiking trip planned in Machu Picchu.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka artist looking for answers after downtown mural taken down

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Local artists are devastated following the sudden removal of a project they put several months of hard work into. This is what the space currently looks like in downtown Topeka following the repaint. The mural was located across from the TPAC and County Courthouse, on the east side of the Capitol Federal […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Court documents detail condition of Topeka dependent killed by neglect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prosecutors say a Topeka caretaker charged in her client’s death accepted Medicaid payments without providing the care she was contracted to. Jennifer Johnson was charged last week with first-degree murder, mistreatment of a dependent adult, and making a false claim to Medicaid. Hospital staff informed...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society remembers Russell Stover

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Popular chocolate company Russell Stover Candies has roots here in Kansas. Russell Stover was born in a sod house in Alton and became a candymaker in Canada and the upper Midwest. He partnered with Christian Nelson to introduce an ice cream treat we know as Eskimo Pies. Russell, and his wife Clara, started what would become Russell Stover Candies in Denver. With headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri, Russell Stover Candies has production and distribution facilities in Abilene and Iola. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Tirell Ocobock

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been nearly 50 years since a teenager was found dead along a rural road just outside Topeka. The 1976 killing of 18-year-old Tirell Ocobock is the oldest case in the Kansas Cold Case Deck. The special set of playing cards from the Kansas Dept. of Corrections aimed at generating new tips in unsolved crimes.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

2-day BBQ contest brings entries from NE Kansas, Western Missouri

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Happy Basset Barrel House held their 1st Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS) sanctioned BBQ contest Friday and Saturday. The contest coincides with the beginning of the 4th of July Holiday weekend and ended with a fireworks display Saturday evening. “This is our first annual KCBS Sanctioned BBQ contest,” said Eric Craver, […]
TOPEKA, KS
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Lenexa, KS USA

Going through a very difficult divorce from an abusive narcissistic husband. Walking my little doggie this morning, she stopped to smell a little rose bush and I saw a cute little heart randomly hanging there. When I read the little note pinned to it, I teared up. I so needed this today. It gives me hope because I was starting to lose faith in anything anymore. Thank you to whoever left it there for me. I will find the most perfect spot for it and cherish it.
LENEXA, KS
WIBW

KU Baseball adds two Kansas natives to roster

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - New KU Baseball Head Coach Dan Fitzgerald and his staff have wasted no time reloading the roster since taking over in June. Fitzgerald has been described as a tireless recruiter, and in his introductory press conference said he was excited to recruit local talent in Kansas.
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

AFFIDAVIT: Topeka crash victim neglected to point of sepsis, death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to the arrest affidavit of a Topeka caretaker, the woman who had been left quadriplegic after a 2015 crash had allegedly been neglected to the point of sepsis, which led to her death. The arrest affidavit for Jennifer Renee Johnson, 35, of Topeka, indicates that...
TOPEKA, KS
inkansascity.com

Straight to the Veins: IV Therapy Gains in Popularity

For most people, the thought of intravenous medicine brings to mind the hospital. After all, IV delivery is most common in a clinical setting to deliver hydration or medicine to a patient as fast as possible. But Kansas City is now home to at least a dozen ‘drip bars’ or wellness centers offering the service. So, what is it, and how can it help?
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Cut your grass, Topeka warns residents

TOPEKA (KSNT)- It’s the last thing you want to do on a hot day, but Topeka is cracking down on lawn maintenance. From May to September Topeka responds to over 1,200 overgrown lawns. Once a notice has been issued the resident has 10 days to start chopping. “If they elect not to, we then return […]
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. closes pools for the rest of day

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is closing three more of their facilities due to the weather and lack of attendees on Saturday. Around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, the city announced the Oakland, Rossville and Shawnee North Aquatic Center will be closed for the rest of the day. The Lake Shawnee Adventure […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

