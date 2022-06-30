Man dead after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix near I-17, Indian School Road

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people are dead, four are hospitalized and several others were hurt after a fight led to a shooting late Sunday night at a home in Surprise. Around 10:30 p.m., several 911 calls were made regarding a shooting in a neighborhood on West Carlin Drive, near Reems Road and the U.S. 60. When police showed up, they found several people injured, three of whom later died. Investigators say a fight started during a party at the home, which led to a shooting. The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Carl Dinora, 41-year-old Conrradito Ochoa Navarro and 46-year-old Jason Hunt.

SURPRISE, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO