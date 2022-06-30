Man dead after hit-and-run crash in Phoenix near I-17, Indian School Road

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is fighting for his life and troopers are searching for another man who ran away after a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 10 near Litchfield Road early Sunday morning. According to the Department of Public Safety, around 3:45 a.m., a man driving a small,...
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people are dead, four are hospitalized and several others were hurt after a fight led to a shooting late Sunday night at a home in Surprise. Around 10:30 p.m., several 911 calls were made regarding a shooting in a neighborhood on West Carlin Drive, near Reems Road and the U.S. 60. When police showed up, they found several people injured, three of whom later died. Investigators say a fight started during a party at the home, which led to a shooting. The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Carl Dinora, 41-year-old Conrradito Ochoa Navarro and 46-year-old Jason Hunt.
AVONDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Department of Transportation has announced that all I-10 westbound lanes at Dysart Road are open again. The interstate was temporarily closed following a hit-and-run crash that left a man severely injured. Officials with the Department of Public Safety said that the crash happened around...
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been injured in a shooting late Monday morning at a shopping center near 48th Street and Baseline Road in Tempe. Officers responded to the shooting around 11:40 a.m. and arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. Police say one has life-threatening injuries while the other person was not seriously hurt. Both were transported to an area hospital.
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say a 68-year-old woman is dead following a crash on July 1 in south Phoenix. The crash happened in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. According to police, officers were called to the scene at around 1:00 p.m. for reports of a collision.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men and a woman are recovering in the hospital after the men reportedly started shooting at each other during a fight in a west Phoenix apartment Sunday evening. According to Phoenix police, officers responded to apartments near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road around 6...
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Glendale firefighters were called to at least three fireworks-related fires Sunday night into Monday morning, one of which caused extensive damage. Now the fire department is once again urging safety to prevent additional fires and potential injuries. Just after 9 p.m., someone called 911...
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A security guard and another man are dead after police say the security guard refused to let the man into a bar, and they got into a fight in Phoenix late Saturday night. Authorities say it happened at a bar near 48th Street and McDowell Road...
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead near 40th Street and Southern Avenue. Just before 4 a.m., police were called to a home in the area for reports of a shooting. When officers got to the scene, they located a man with...
BLACK CANYON CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are trying to find two people in connection to a deadly shooting near a Family Dollar in Black Canyon City Saturday afternoon. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says around 2:45 p.m., deputies arrived at the scene to find an unresponsive person in a car just south of the store. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Their name has not been released. Police say that the investigation is still active and details surrounding what led to the shooting are still unknown.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police have identified a man found dead in his front yard in Phoenix early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at a home near 42nd Street and Southern Avenue around 4 a.m. this morning to find a man lying in his front yard who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as 42-year-old Efren Cayeros.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who allegedly fired a handgun at Phoenix police late Thursday night in Phoenix has been now been identified. Police say Kristopher Johnson, 40, was arrested after shooting at officers responding to a call about a suspicious person near 107th and Camelback Road. Officers said Johnson shot several rounds at them when he was asked to drop his gun. Officers fired back, causing him to run off from the area. Later that night, police say they got a call from a house in the neighborhood, reporting that they had found a man who had been shot.
PHOENIX — An alleged wrong-way driver was taken into custody early Friday morning in Phoenix. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say initial reports of the wrong-way driver came in around 3:20 a.m. near I-10 and 43rd Avenue. The driver was reportedly headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of the freeway.
