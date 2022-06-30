ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Another 6,529 COVID Cases Reported in LA County

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTZYr_0gQrZ6Ti00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Another 6,529 COVID-19 infections were reported in Los Angeles County in the lastest data, along with nine more deaths.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals increased by 32 people to 779, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients, 77 were being treated in intensive care, up from 68 the previous day.

The state had reported 807 COVID-positive patients in the county on Tuesday, but amended those figures Wednesday.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer recently reported that about 60% of COVID-positive patients were actually admitted for other reasons before testing positive for the virus. But she noted that regardless of their reason for admission, being COVID-positive means they require increased infection-control measures at hospitals.

On Wednesday, county health officials reported 6,529 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional deaths linked to the virus, bringing the county's cumulative totals to 3,112,364 cases and 32,325 fatalities since the pandemic began.

Wednesday's test positivity rate was 12.9%, nearly double the rate of two weeks ago, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Ferrer told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that while hospitals over the past week averaged 720 COVID patients per day, a 16% increase from the previous week, the rate of new admissions has actually gone down.

According to Ferrer, the county is currently averaging 6.6 new daily COVID admissions per 100,000 residents, down from 7.3 per 100,000 a week ago. It was the first decline in that rate in the past few weeks.

The rate is being closely watched, because if the county reaches 10 new daily admissions per 100,000 residents, it will move to the "high" virus activity category as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If the county stays in the "high" category for two consecutive weeks, it will reimpose a mandatory indoor mask-wearing mandate.

Health officials had initially estimated that the county might reach the "high" category by the end of June, but with the pace of new admissions slowing, the estimate was pushed back last week to mid-July. On Tuesday, Ferrer said if the current pace holds, the county won't reach the "high" category until the end of July.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon, Ferrer urged residents to exercise caution against virus spread over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, mainly by getting vaccinated.

"Residents can also reduce the chance of getting or spreading COVID- 19 by wearing a mask and doing an at-home test before indoor gatherings and events," she said. "If someone does test positive or feel sick, they should stay away from others to prevent infecting others. As we celebrate this weekend, let's make an effort to take actions that protect our friends, family members, and co-workers who may be at elevated risk."

Comments / 5

Related
NBC Los Angeles

How Close Is LA County to the Return of Indoor Mask Rules?

An increase this week in the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 raises the possibility that indoor mask rules will return in Los Angeles County, where the figure has see-sawed over the past few weeks, public health officials said Thursday. As of Thursday, there were 808 COVID-positive patients in county...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
mynspr.org

California’s change to concealed carry permits would reduce wide variations among counties

Over the last decade, Orange County issued 65,171 permits to carry a concealed handgun and both Fresno and Sacramento counties issued more than 45,000. That’s according to data published online Monday by the California Department of Justice, but which has since been removed after reporters discovered that the open database included the names, home addresses and other personal information of more than 200,000 concealed carry permit holders in the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/1/22

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations increased 29% this week compared to last. New reported cases also rose as well, but by 13%. In Riverside County, COVID-19 hospitalizations were up compared to last week by 18%. Like San Bernardino County, new cases also increased, but by 28%. Overall, both counties combined...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#County Public Health#The Board Of Supervisors
Canyon News

Firework Shows Forced To Cancel Due To Investigation

SANTA MONICA—Multiple cities in Southern California have been forced to cancel their annual Fourth of July fireworks show due to a pending investigation into a Santa Monica based fireworks company led by the California State Marshal. Exposhows Fireworks Events had fraudulently contracted with about two dozen cities across the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

How many concealed carry permits are issued in Riverside County?

New data published this week by the California Department of Justice shows big differences from county to county in the number of concealed carry licenses that have been issued. After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Americans have the right to carry hidden handguns outside of their home, local gun rights experts are expecting to see The post How many concealed carry permits are issued in Riverside County? appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KABC

Minimum wage earners in LA get a raise–Did you?

(Los Angeles, CA) — Minimum wage earners in the city and county of Los Angeles got a pay raise. In the city, the minimum wage is increasing from 15-dollars to 16-dollars, four-cents per hour. In unincorporated parts of the county, it’s increasing from 15-bucks to 15-96 per hour. The county’s minimum wage has steadily risen each year since 2016. The increases have been pre-determined, but in the future, they’ll be based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
davisvanguard.org

Community Cheers West Hollywood $1.6 Million Cut from LA Sheriff’s Contract – 5 Deputies Also Axed; Critics Call for Dozens of Other Cities to Make Similar Moves

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA — More than $1 million—and a number of Los Angeles County deputies—were cut from the sheriff’s dept. contract here last week, after what social justice groups are calling a “historic” vote by the West Hollywood City Council in response to community concerns.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
KTLA

California’s eviction moratorium ends

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect that the eviction moratorium in Los Angeles will remain in place at least through July 22, 2023. An extension to California’s eviction protections ended Thursday night, despite concerns from tenant advocates that thousands across the state are at risk of losing their housing. The protections were […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

California's eviction moratorium expires at midnight on July 1

A mother of two, Jackie Becerra and her husband struggle to pay the rent for their Mission Hills home."It's the rent. It's the gas. It's the food. It's the everything," she said. "Actually this month we were saying we need health coverage, we need to pay rent and figure something for [our child] because he's on the spectrum. It's a little bit difficult."For some families it's going to get even tougher as on midnight Thursday California's eviction moratorium expires, allowing landlords in some cities to begin the eviction process."As of tomorrow, even if the tenant is waiting to get rental...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy