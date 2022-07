Fireworks will be lighting up the sky over Northern Virginia this weekend and into next week. Here are the closest fireworks displays. Remember that most dogs are terrified of fireworks, so animal rescue groups do not recommend bringing your pet to the show. In fact, leave them in a dark, quiet place at home, and be sure their microchip and dog tags are updated. Fourth of July weekend is the most common time for dogs and cats to run away.

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO